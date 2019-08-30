Inside Kardashian-West HQ: All the Photos Kim and Kanye Have Shared of Their $60 Million Mansion

Kanye West got in a bit of trouble with his wife Kim Kardashian West, when he shared images of the interior of their Hidden Hills home on Twitter in April 2018.

“Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?” she tweeted. She later clarified that her message was meant to be a joke.

Since then, the Wests have seemingly been less strict about showing off their mansion to the world. Here are the best snaps they’ve shared inside their $60 million family home.