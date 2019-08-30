Inside Kardashian-West HQ: All the Photos Kim and Kanye Have Shared of Their $60 Million Mansion

Inside Kardashian-West HQ
Kanye West got in a bit of trouble with his wife Kim Kardashian West, when he shared images of the interior of their Hidden Hills home on Twitter in April 2018.
“Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?” she tweeted. She later clarified that her message was meant to be a joke.
Since then, the Wests have seemingly been less strict about showing off their mansion to the world. Here are the best snaps they’ve shared inside their $60 million family home.
The Empty Entryway
The Kardashian-Wests’ foyer certainly sets the stage for what you’ll experience when touring the rest of the home.
Dressing Up the Dining Room
Past views of this room depicted a headless mannequin in an empty hallway, so it’s nice to see the family add a fun and playful touch by adding neutral branches.
Spotless Shower
The mysterious sinks aren’t the only bathroom fixture that’s minimalistic, puzzling and likely extremely expensive.
Bathing Beauty
In case you wanted a better view of the rather uncomfortable-looking tub.
All White Everything
The couple worked with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt to completely remodel the home, creating a stark, almost-church-like aesthetic, visible in another photo that Kanye shared on Twitter.
Asked by Architectural Digest how she keeps the space so pristine with three kids in residence, Kim said, “Oh my God. I run around the house with towels. You just have to take a deep breath and say, ‘Ok, it’s going to happen. We decided to have light colors.’”
After a Massive Renovation
The couple moved into the house in December 2017 following an extensive renovation, during which they stayed with Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner. Kris tweeted in April 2018 that the house is now worth $60 million.
Kim's Tour
Kim gave a tour of the palatial property, showing off one of the home’s two kitchens in a Vogue “73 questions” video. There’s a “staff kitchen” and a “show kitchen” (pictured).
The Mysterious Master Bath
She also shared the couple’s master bedroom, the grand entryway, a seating area and a master bathroom that sparked a lot of confusion among viewers.
Her unique double sinks, which appear to have faucets but no basin, left many mystified after the Vogue video dropped, so the KKW beauty mogul took to Instagram to clarify how they work, “since everyone is a little bit confused.”
Sinkless Surface
Kim demonstrates that the custom designed (by Vervoordt and Kanye) counter has a slight slope, so that the water hits the surface and flows down into a slot at the edge that serves as a drain. “You can put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up,” she explains in the Instagram video.
Safe House
Jonathan Van Meter, the writer of Vogue‘s May cover story, also revealed some intriguing details about the home.
“I had to pass through layers of Pentagon-level security and hesitated at their forbidding front door, which looks like it might be lowered over a moat, before deciding to walk around the side and enter through the garage like a normal person,” he writes of the entrance to their massive abode.
In the garage, he says, there is a “security pod, manned 24 hours a day” along with a wall of shelves to hold boxes of Adidas Yeezy sneakers and another wall with black suitcases.
A Musical Surprise in the Living Room
For Valentine’s Day, Kanye gifted Kim the sweet surprise of Kenny G playing tunes in her living room while standing in the middle of a field of roses. “NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day,” Kardashian West tweeted alongside one video of the experience.
A Hallway Made for Portraits
Kim posed in a bust-baring black dress with her hair stylist Chris Appleton on the night he won a Hollywood Beauty Award in the same portrait-worthy white hallway. Appleton posted the same photo captioned, “Prom night.”
Chicago in the Kitchen
During Chicago’s first birthday party, Kim posted a series of Snapchat videos showing her daughter and friends playing in their mimalist kitchen.
An Organized Pantry
Much like her sister Khloé, Kim seems to have a hyper-organized pantry, as seen in the picture she shared of two party guests playing with balloons in front of a wall of decanted dry goods.
A Kid-Friendly Party
Kanye bends down to play with the kids in one video taken in their kitchen, which shows off their pale wood cabinetry and hardwood floors.
Kim told AD that she and Kanye designed the house with their kids in mind, despite its almost all-white interior. “We decided we wanted a house that didn’t need baby-proofing,” she said of much of the home’s round-edged furniture.
Posing in the Hall
“Fittings,” the reality star captioned a photo of herself standing in a hallway, which shows off her and Kanye’s minimalist approach to the house with pale hardwood floors and white, textured walls with no artwork.
Christmas Party Portraits
In 2018, the Wests took over hosting duties for the family’s epic Christmas Eve party. They transformed their mansion into a winter wonderland, using white tree sculptures, and, in the backyard, a real snow hill for sledding — all of which cost an estimated $1.3 million.
Family Photo
At the party, Kanye and Kim, who are currently expecting their fourth child, posed with their children — daughters North, 5½, and Chicago, 1, and son Saint, 3 — in front of a tunnel of 10,000 lights installed outside for the occasion.
A Kardashian Kloset
Kim’s closet is possibly the most well-known area in their home, as she often posts pictures of her fittings that happen there. In one, in which she sports a gold cutout dress, racks of clothes and streamlined shelves of shoes and purses are visible behind her.
Yeezy Collection
Kanye offered a rare glimpse into his shoe closet when he tweeted a now-deleted image of one wall, filled with racks of sneakers, boots and slides, which he simply captioned, “shoes.”
Sitting on the Sink
While sitting on the counter in her nearly bare bathroom, Kim opened a can of pineapple juice and challenges her followers to “google the benefits” of the citrus.
Bathroom Selfie
Kim showed off her bathroom again, this time with a mirror selfie, as she stood in front of her large, gray soaking tub and completely open shower.