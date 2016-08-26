Image zoom Credit: kimkardashianwest.com

kimkardashianwest.com

Kim Kardashian West has friends with major benefits.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Casa Aramara is one of my favorite places in the world. It really is my home away from home!” she wrote in a new post on her website of the beachfront villa she’s been vacationing in with Saint and North in Mexico this week. “Punta Mita, Mexico, has forever been one of the places I can go to escape from the real world for a little bit.”

The home belongs to Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis, who Kardashian reveals she counts among her dearest companions. “I’ve been friends with the owner of the home, Joe Francis, for a decade now!” she writes. “I’m so proud to see how much he’s grown into an amazing family man and dad. He and his girlfriend Abbey welcomed twin girls Athena and Alexandria almost two years ago, and this was the first time I got to meet them.”

RELATED:PHOTOS: Inside Kim Kardashian’s Oceanfront Mexican Vacation Home

Kim has good reason to feel at home at the sprawling property, as she’s visited numerous times in just the last few years. Kim visited with Kanye West shortly after their honeymoon in June 2014 and again in March 2015. Kourtney took her family on a getaway there in January 2014. And younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner stayed at the property for Kylie’s extended 18th birthday celebration in August 2015.

The 12-bedroom, 13-bath villa was designed for Francis by the Kardashian’s go-to interiors guru Martyn Lawrence Bullard of Million Dollar Decorators, and has hosted numerous celebs over the years. Demi Moore, Eva Longoria and Jennifer Aniston have all stayed at the house according to the Casa Aramara website.

“Thank you, Casa Aramara, for such magical memories!!!” Kim signs off on her post.