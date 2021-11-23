"Working out is a big part of my self-care routine," Kim Kardashian explained of her fitness pick

Kim Kardashian Is Giving This 'Convenient' $80 Gift to Friends and Family This Holiday Season

The Kardashian Jenner family gift guide has arrived!

The reality TV stars are sharing their picks for must-have gifts this holiday season, with Kourtney Kardashian revealing the lineup on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

Mom of four Kim, 41, had a relatively affordable choice: an LED SmartRope from Tangram. The $80 smart jump rope "displays your fitness data in mid-air as you work out," according to a description on the Poosh website.

"Working out is a big part of my self-care routine, so I wanted to give my friends and family this innovative and convenient jump rope that tracks your fitness goals," Kim wrote in the gift guide.

kim-kardashian-holiday-gift-tangram-jumprope Credit: Tangram

While Kim is focused on staying fit, for Khloé, it's all about going green. The Good America founder, 37, selected a Lomi kitchen composter, a $499 accessory that turns food waste into soil.

Khloé shared, "This device is not only super sleek, but it makes composting simple. I love that I can incorporate this green habit in my life and teach [my daughter] True about the importance of eliminating food waste along the way!"

Kourtney chose an infrared sauna blanket for her addition to the gift guide, explaining, "Everyone knows I love a sauna detox as part of my self-care routine, so I'm really excited to gift this at-home sauna blanket to my friends and family so they can enjoy the healing properties of the infrared light from their homes!"

The Heat Healer product, which retails for $518, is described by Poosh as "a lined sleeping bag with professional infrared heat tech."

farmstand-lettuce-grower-kris-jenner-holiday-gift Credit: Farmstand

Kris's pick is all about family. The Kardashian matriarch, 66, had her kids and grandchildren in mind when she selected a Farmstand from Lettuce Grow, noting, "What a fun way to get the whole family into growing their own food. I'm so excited to gift my friends, family, and grandchildren this sustainable farm stand."

The Farmstand — which ranges in price from $348 - $649, depending on size — is an indoor garden that is both self-watering and self-fertilizing, according to the Lettuce Grow website.

khloe kardashian, kylie Jenner, Kourtney kardashian, kim kardashian, Kendall Jenner Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Kylie Jenner at the family's Christmas Eve party in 2019 | Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Both Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, had luxury in mind with their selections for the gift guide.

Kendall picked out a $179 15-pound weighted blanket from Bamboo Living, explaining, "I love a weighted blanket. It helps with anxiety and feeling calm. Curling up with one and watching a movie is my favorite—like a good cuddle."