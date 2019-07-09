Image zoom Vogue

A quick Swiffer isn’t going to cut it in Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West’s massive, all-white mansion.

In a new interview with Forbes, writer Zack O’Malley Greenburg visits the Kardashian-West family’s $60 million estate in Hidden Hills, California, revealing that the specially designed floors in the couple’s unique home need some particularly extravagant maintenance.

“The lushly landscaped exterior of the property [West] shares with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and their four children (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm) serves as stark contrast to the unadorned alabaster walls within. Nearly every surface is a monastic shade of white,” Greenburg writes. “The floors are made of a special Belgian plaster; if scuffed, the delicate material can be repaired only by a crew flown in from Europe.”

Upon arriving at their home, Greenburg was greeted in the foyer by an assistant who asked the journalist to cover his sneakers with cloth booties, so as not to damage or scuff the floor with them.

He also noted in the cover story just how much care and precision went into creating the famous couple’s home

“The house was all him,” Kardashian told Greenburg of Kanye. “I’ve never seen anyone that pays such attention to detail.”

In a “73 Questions” video interview with Vogue earlier this year, Kardashian gave a tour of the house, explaining that it was designed by West with their interior designer Axel Vervoordt and architect Claudio Silvestrin.

“I would say [it’s] like a minimal monastery,” she says in the video, which shows off many of the mansion’s large, sparsely decorated rooms.

The couple purchased the house for a reported $20 million in 2014, and moved into it in December 2017 following an extensive renovation, during which they stayed with the beauty mogul’s mother, Kris Jenner.

Fans first got a glimpse into the formerly very private retreat when West shared images of the interior of the home on Twitter in April 2018 — which had Kardashian scolding her husband for showing their home on social media, later clarifying that she was only joking.

Since then, the family has seemingly become less strict about showing off their mansion to the world, sharing photos that reveal new parts of the spacious property.

Most notably, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filmed a video to explain the sinks in her master bathroom, after many fans were confused about how they worked when they were first revealed in Vogue’s video.

She explained that Kanye and his collaborators created eight prototypes before settling on this one, and demonstrated how it works. Because there is no basin, it looks as if water would flow onto the ground or stay on the countertop, but she showed that the surface of the counter has a slight slope, so that the water flows down into a slot at the edge that serves as a drain.

“You can put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up,” she explained.

Tamara Day, host of HGTV’s Bargain Mansions, estimated that Kardashian’s basin-less sink would cost at least $25,750 to create.

Once the couple moved out of Jenner’s home when the renovations were complete, the momager tweeted in April 2018 that the house is now worth $60 million.