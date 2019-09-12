Kim Kardashian Confirms Her Family Is Considering a Move to Wyoming After Kanye West Bought a Ranch

Could Kim Kardashian West soon be a Wyoming resident?

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, Kim, 38, told the talk show host that she and husband Kanye West have been discussing a move to the Equality State with and their four children.

“We love Wyoming, it’s always been such an amazing place,” Kim explained. “My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there.”

However, the couple is still deciding just what the move will entail as while Kanye is “so excited to maybe be moving to Wyoming”, Kim says she doesn’t know about moving there “full-time” and instead would prefer to split time between the new ranch and Southern California.

“I love LA, so I envision summers, I envision some weekends,” she told Fallon. “But yeah, we love it.”

“It’s like, the prettiest place you’ve seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.”

But despite Kim’s adoration for the area’s beauty, she said that life in the wilderness does have its drawbacks. She explained that her first visit to Kanye’s new property involved staying in a small cabin with no electricity and no plumbing, and that she even had to pee in a bottle.

“He wanted a romantic little night for us up above, and I’m like, that’s not my vision of romance, dude.”

Nonetheless, it seems like the idea of living in Wyoming has been growing on the beauty mogul, as she recently told Vogue Arabia that she sees the family — which includes children Psalm, almost 4 months, Chicago, 19 months, Saint, 3½, and North, 6 — living there in the future, but now that they have the ranch it appears their moving date will be much soon.

“In my mind I’m already living in those 10 years,” she said. “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer.”

A source told PEOPLE earlier this week that Kanye has been visiting Cody, Wyoming, and “bought a ranch and is touring local elementary schools.”

The insider said the property was previously known as “Monster Lake Ranch,” and features panoramic views of the surrounding Rocky Mountains and comes in at just over 4,500 acres. The massive chunk of land cost Kanye $14 million, according to TMZ.

“Kanye will be in Jackson Hole for several more weeks,” the source continued. “Kim will travel back and forth to see him. She’s happy he’s focused on his music instead of going on social media rants.”

“Kanye seems great,” the source said. “He loves Jackson Hole. He thinks it’s the perfect place to create his music.”