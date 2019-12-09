A Look Back at Kim Kardashian West's Christmas Decorations Through the Years

All-white, minimalist, winter-wonderland vibes have pretty much been the norm for the mom of four since 2016
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 09, 2019 04:22 PM

2019

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West gave a tour of her 2019 décor inside of her minimalistic home, sharing a series of videos on her Instagram Stories and revealing monochromatic, abstractly designed trees adorning the hallways of the family’s mansion. 

2019

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“I love these. They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white,” Kardashian West said in reference to the fictional town created by Dr. Seuss.

2019

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The 39-year-old decided to keep things traditional with an enormous Christmas tree in the family’s living room, decorating with white lights. 

2019

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim also gave us a glimpse at the lights outside of the family’s home. They were — sticking with her “vibe” — also white. 

2018

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

If you recognized those “whimsical” trees, that is because they were repurposed from the family’s Christmas Eve party the year before. 

2018

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Usually hosted by family matriarch, Kris Jenner, the momager passed on the torch to her second eldest daughter in 2018. For the event, Kardashian West created a winter wonderland, complete with real snow and sledding for guests. 

2018

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

At least their trees look … comfortable! 

2018

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

And don’t forget to string the Christmas lights! In Kim and Kanye’s case, thousands of them.

2016

Brittany Gastineau/ Instagram

The Kardashian West residence looked like a brightly lit Christmas present in 2016. 

2016

Jonathan Cheban Snapchat

Kardashian West has long been a fan of the all-white Christmas look. Her tree from 2016 is nearly identical to her 2019 pick. 

