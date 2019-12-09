A Look Back at Kim Kardashian West's Christmas Decorations Through the Years

2019
Kardashian West gave a tour of her 2019 décor inside of her minimalistic home, sharing a series of videos on her Instagram Stories and revealing monochromatic, abstractly designed trees adorning the hallways of the family’s mansion.
2019
“I love these. They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white,” Kardashian West said in reference to the fictional town created by Dr. Seuss.
2019
The 39-year-old decided to keep things traditional with an enormous Christmas tree in the family’s living room, decorating with white lights.
2019
Kim also gave us a glimpse at the lights outside of the family’s home. They were — sticking with her “vibe” — also white.
2018
If you recognized those “whimsical” trees, that is because they were repurposed from the family’s Christmas Eve party the year before.
2018
Usually hosted by family matriarch, Kris Jenner, the momager passed on the torch to her second eldest daughter in 2018. For the event, Kardashian West created a winter wonderland, complete with real snow and sledding for guests.
2018
At least their trees look … comfortable!
2018
And don’t forget to string the Christmas lights! In Kim and Kanye’s case, thousands of them.
2016
The Kardashian West residence looked like a brightly lit Christmas present in 2016.
2016
Kardashian West has long been a fan of the all-white Christmas look. Her tree from 2016 is nearly identical to her 2019 pick.