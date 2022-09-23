Kim Kardashian Buys New Malibu Mansion, But Will Keep Her $60 Million Hidden Hills Home: Source

Kim Kardashian is now the owner of a new Malibu estate, but she is keeping her family home in Hidden Hills.

The SKIMS founder, 41, made the purchase this month, and a source told PEOPLE about her plans for the Malibu villa.

"The Malibu house is just a beach house. She is not selling her Hidden Hills house," they said.

A second source said of her motivation for the purchase, "Kanye's home is very close [to the Hidden Hills house] and this is another way for her to have her autonomy." In 2021, West purchased a property across the street from Kardashian's primary residence.

Kardashian and her ex-husband purchased the Hidden Hills mansion for a reported $20 in 2014, though due to elaborate renovations, Kris Jenner tweeted in 2018 that it is now worth $60 million. Kardashian still resides there with their children North, 9, Saint, 6½, Chicago, 4½, and Psalm, 3.

Kardashian and West worked with architect Axel Vervoordt to create a unique all-white interior for the house which has an incredibly spare style often compared to a monastery or museum. The property took three years to complete before the family moved in in 2017.

West explained at the time of his purchase of the $4.5 million property across the street that he did it to be around their kids more.

"My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That's why I even got the house," West explained during an interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked. "[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids."

In addition to the aforementioned property, West purchased a beachfront Malibu property for nearly $60 million in 2021, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

West also purchased a $14 million ranch in Greybull, Wyoming in 2020 as well as a different $14 million ranch in Cody, Wyoming, one of which he has since re-listed.

As for Kardashian, she has been trying to sell two other California properties. This month, the reality star re-listed her brutalist three-bedroom, four-bathroom condominium in Calabasas that she once used as an office for SKIMS for $3.5 million. She also listed a ranch house near her main property for $5.3 million.