Kim Kardashian Buys L.A. Home from Kanye West for $23 Million amid Divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kim Kardashian West is keeping her home in Hidden Hills, California, amid her divorce with estranged husband Kanye West.

According to legal documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 12 and obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, has acquired the former couple's house — and "all finishings, furniture, fixtures, appliances' collectibles, silver and art currently located in said Residence" — for $23 million as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings.

The filing states that $20 million of the agreed-upon price is allocated for the the property itself, while $3 million is going towards its contents.

The residence was appraised by an independent appraiser in June 2020, according to the documents.

Inside Kim and Kanye's Home Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West and West, 44, purchased the house for a reported $20 million in 2014 and worked with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt to create a unique all-white interior for the space.

The pair — who share four children, North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2 — stayed with Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, during renovations and moved into the residence in December 2017.

Jenner tweeted in April 2018 that the house had reached a worth of $60 million.

In September, PEOPLE obtained legal documents filed by Kardashian West's neighbor asking a judge to stop the reality star from adding various features to the property, including "underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean 'wellness center' and a detached guardhouse."

The filing — which was made by resident Sarah Key and named the Hidden Hills Community Association, not Kardashian West, as the respondent — requested that the Association end the SKIMS designer's plans to "flatten two hills" and build upon "two high-pressure gas transmission lines," as she feels that the neighborhood should keep its "natural and rustic county setting" and building upon the gas lines will put "Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage."

The documents also stated that the plans "can and will cause irreparable harm at a minimum to the destruction of two hills of Hidden Hills" and "moving forward these two development projects may cause loss of a life."

News of Kardashian West acquiring the Hidden Hills property comes a month after a real estate source told PEOPLE that West purchased a beachfront Malibu home for nearly $60 million.

"With views of the Pacific Ocean, the house has straight angles … with an emphasis on light. It clearly takes a very specific buyer to appreciate this home," the insider said. "It was on the market … for over a year before Kanye bought it. It's perfect for Kanye … He is very happy to be the new owner of this incredible house."