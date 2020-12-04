Kim Kardashian Brings Back All-White ‘Whoville’ Christmas Decorations for 2020: ‘Look How Pretty’

The Skims founder is showing off her 2020 decor — and it may look familiar to fans of Kardashian Christmases past

Kim Kardashian West is getting into the holiday spirit— but don't expect red and green!

“If you didn’t think I would bring back Whoville in the house,” the mother of four said on her Instagram Story, referring to the fictional town from Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas that many compared her fantastical tree-like sculptures to in years past.

While showing off the fluffy creations of Australian contemporary artist Kathy Temin adorning a hallway, Kardashian West's kids joined in the fun for an impromptu game of hide-and-seek amid the sculptures, which an event designer familiar with the artist estimated came with "a price tag of at least $10,000 each.”

Kardashian West previously explained that the trees — all different shapes and made of a soft plush fabric — are custom made and were also used for the family’s 2018 Christmas Eve party, which Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West hosted.

“I love these," Kardashian West said at the time.

In keeping with her winter wonderland theme, this year's decorations also include a sizable flocked (fake snow-covered) Christmas tree in her living room. “Look how pretty that is," she said.

The Skims founder went on to share that their home has been visited by quite a few special holiday guests.

“Look who’s here guys,” she said, while highlighting one Elf on the Shelf doll perched on a floor lamp. “And I see another one sneakily hiding through this painting North made," she said, referring to her 7-year-old daughter, before going on to introduce all of the holly jolly elves scattered throughout the home.

Kardashian West’s holiday home tour took place shortly after the reality star got a chance to enjoy some quality (prank-filled) time with her family.

While having some fun with their celebrity friends from afar, the Kardashian-Jenner women came together to call some of their pals on FaceTime — surprising them by striking a serious, and stagnant, pose.

Tristan Thompson, who is currently back together with Khloé, looked confused when he realized the call wasn't coming from just his girlfriend. "Oh hey," he said at first, before seeing the whole clan was present, "What the —?"