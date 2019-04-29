Kim Kardashian's Baffling Bathroom Sink Likely Cost $30,000: Experts Break Down the Price

Kim Kardashian-West finally showed everyone how to use her baffling bathroom sink, but how much would it cost to put one in your home?

Tamara Day, host of HGTV’s Bargain Mansions, estimates that Kardashian’s basin-less sink with a sloped countertop and a slit for a drain could cost at least $25,750. According to Day, Kardashian would have had to enlist a trustworthy stone fabricator to build the sinks, which Kardashian says were designed by her husband Kanye West, the couple’s interior designer Axel Vervoordt and architect Claudio Silvestrin.

“It’s a tricky balance getting the slope just right without severe angles, so the water stays in one place!” Day tells PEOPLE. “Only the best fabricator can accomplish this.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Has a Manned Security Pod in Her Garage, Plus More Details Inside her $60M Home

Stephen Fanuka, a celebrity-favorite contractor whose A-list clients including Beyoncé and Michael J. Fox, puts the price tag a little higher at $32,500 for the material, fabrication and labor.

Day assumes that the sink, which sits in the middle of Kardashian’s bathroom on an island, is made of quartz, which she estimates would cost around $15,000 to use on the countertop, the custom slope and the 6-inch mitered edge. Fanuka agrees.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Based on the color, my guess it’s a man-made material, which is more durable and stain resistant,” he says. The approximately 1/2-inch thickness also makes for a “tedious fabrication process.”

Both put the approximate cost of the surface material and labor to fabricate alone at about $15,000.

The custom cabinet below the sink likely cost somewhere in the $10,000 range, Day estimates. However, the HGTV star notes that she lives in Kansas City, which is how she is basing her prices. “In LA, the sky’s the limit!!” she adds.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

As for the faucet, Day believes it could be the Purist Faucet from Kohler, which runs around $700, and comes in several finishes, with black (the one she believes was used in Kardashian’s bathroom) being the most expensive.

Fanuka estimates the cabinetry cost at $15,000 and identifies the faucet as a “high-end, mass-produced” model valued at $2,500.

When Kardashian gave a demonstration of her sinks, she touted that you could “put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up.”

Day says she doesn’t believe this is due to any special plumbing system, but rather the design of the sink depth and slope.

Image zoom Vogue

“Underneath I think it’s your basic plumbing with a specially fitted drain for the rectangular slit,” she says.

However, she notes that the custom cabinet is required to carry the weight and height of the solid top, she guesses that the specialty feature weighs nearly 1,000 pounds.

“These finishes are not your every day selections,” Day says. “Every part of this design and renovation is top shelf including the client it was designed for.”

Image zoom Vogue

Fanuka has plenty of experience designing for major stars and notes, “client/designer relationships are personal. It’s the start of a friendship. High profile clients like any clients need to open up and be willing to let the designer they choose into their world of tastes so the designer can create based on the clients’ personalities. No stranger can guess who you really are without their help.”

Kardashian-West decided to give her followers a tour of her strikingly spare master bath on Instagram stories after a Vogue “73 Questions” video of the space left many with questions.

“Since everyone is a little bit confused about our sinks, I thought I would just show you guys a little tour of our bathroom,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in the video.

Kardashian explained that they created eight prototypes for the sink before settling on this one, and then demonstrated how it works. Because there is no basin, it looks almost as if water would flow onto the ground or stay on the countertop, but she demonstrates that the surface of the counter has a slight slope, so that the water hits the surface and flows down into a slot at the edge that serves as a drain.

She also showed off the rest of her bathroom, which featured a glass-enclosed shower, an outdoor patio with two chairs, and a bathtub that she says is large enough to fit all three of her kids — North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. (She and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate in May.)

The couple’s home has been the subject of much intrigue and scrutiny, particularly after Kanye posted a series of controversial photos of the interior on Twitter in April 2018.

Image zoom Vogue

“Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?” Kim tweeted in response. She later clarified that her message was meant to be a joke.

RELATED: Inside Kardashian-West HQ: All the Photos Kim and Kanye Have Shared of Their $60 Million Mansion

Since then, they have seemingly been more open about snapping pictures inside of their massive abode, which Kris Jenner tweeted in 2018 is worth $60 million.

Most recently, the power couple opened the doors of their home, which Kardashian says is like a “minimal monastery” to Vogue for a cover story, where writer Jonathan van Meter revealed that they have a 24/7 manned security pod in their garage as well as two kitchens: one for show and one for staff.