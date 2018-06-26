Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's $18 Million Former Bel Air Mansion is Already Back on the Market

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s Bel Air home is back on the market, just seven months after they sold it for $17.8 million

The couple let go of their former estate in November, handing over the keys to Silicon Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist Marina Acton, who seemed smitten with the property after receiving a personal tour from Kardashian.

Her real estate dreams weren’t meant to last, however, as she’s now relisted the property for $18 million with Million Dollar Listing’s Josh and Matt Altman, the brothers confirm to PEOPLE.

Acton told TMZ that she’s selling because she’s expecting a baby girl and plans to move to a new home with a guest house, where her parents can live. She’s reportedly also relocating to the Miami area, where she’ll look for an even larger house with about 10,000 additional square feet. (Kardashian and West’s former home is 9,000 square feet.)

The Altman Brothers were the listing agents on the property for the previous sale as well, which the couple sold for more than one-and-a-half times the price they originally paid for it — making it the most expensive home ever sold in Bel-Air Crest, according to the MLS.

Kardashian, 37, and West, 41, originally picked up the place in January 2013 for $11 million and did extensive renovations on it throughout the years.

“When they first bought this home, it had a very Mediterranean feel,” Josh exclusively told PEOPLE at the time of the sale. “Now, it’s been transformed into a very modern, minimalist style, but so beautiful.”

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home features large automatic windows, a pool, and breathtaking views of L.A.

Kardashian, West and their three children — North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 5 months — now reside in Hidden Hills, California, where they picked up a new mansion for a reported $20 million in 2014. Kardashian told PEOPLE at the time that she and her husband had “just found a new, amazing place” nearer to her mom, Kris Jenner.

“When we bought our Bel Air house, we didn’t have a baby, we weren’t even pregnant,” Kardashian explained of the decision to find a new, larger home. The couple reportedly never lived in the completely overhauled home.

“After you have a baby, you realize that you need so many other things and a different kind of space,” she said. “So being in the city is a different life. We wanted to be away and have more privacy.”

They moved into the Hidden Hills house in December 2017, despite ongoing renovations, in order to get settled before baby Chicago’s arrival, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

The new estate boasts 3.5 acres, two swimming pools, two spas and its own vineyard. They made significant changes to this property as well, and Jenner recently stated that the house is now worth $60 million.