Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Purchase Property in Palm Springs for $6.3M

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are further expanding their real estate empire with a recent purchase in Palm Springs, California.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, and Jesus Is King rapper, 42, shelled out $6.3 million for an undeveloped plot of land in the Madison Club community of La Quinta, a resort city in the Coachella Valley, close to Palm Springs, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The pair made the purchase in late 2019, the outlet reported, gaining two acres of tree-dotted land on the same street where Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kylie Jenner, also own property in the area. A representative for Kim had no comment.

Kris bought her 11,000-square-foot La Quinta vacation home for $12 million in 2018, according to the outlet. It has since been featured frequently on both Instagram and episodes of KUWTK. Kylie purchased her own plot of undeveloped land a half-mile down the road for $3.25 million in early 2019.

Kim and Kanye currently live in a minimalist family home in Hidden Hills, California, with their four kids: North, 6½, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months. The couple reportedly purchased the home for $20 million in 2014, but Kris has claimed that it is now worth $60 million, after an extensive renovation.

In November 2019, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the family had purchased another property in Hidden Hills, neighboring their current house, for $2.975 million. According to the source, Kim and Kanye plan to tear down the house that currently exists on the plot, and will replace it with another structure as well outdoor spaces for the kids.

In addition to their Hidden Hills compound, in September 2019, they also purchased a ranch in Cody, Wyoming — a city in the northwest of the state, 52 miles from Yellowstone National Park, a source told PEOPLE. The property, formerly known as “Monster Lake Ranch,” comes in at just over 4,500 acres and cost the rapper a reported $14 million.

News of the purchase did not come as a total shock to fans, as Kim had revealed dreams of living in Wyoming in the next 10 years in her September cover story for Vogue Arabia. “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer,” the star told her husband, who interviewed her for the story.

A source also revealed to PEOPLE that Kanye had been touring elementary schools in the area, seemingly making arrangements for their kids.

The Yeezy designer reportedly purchased a second property in Wyoming in November. According to local news outlet Greyball Standard, the rapper bought Bighorn Mountain Ranch for another $14 million.

“Whenever he buys something in town, everyone talks about it,” a source told PEOPLE. “Locals are still kind of surprised he’s here, but everyone is very welcoming to it.”

Kim and Kanye's growing portfolio is just a portion of the family's impressive holdings.