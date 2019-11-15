Kim Kardashian and Kanye West List Their Calabasas Condo and It Has the Rapper's Signature Style

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have put their Calabasas condo on the market.

The $3.5 million pad, which boasts 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, features a neutral color-scheme and minimalist design — Kanye’s signature style — that is also seen in their Hidden Hills mansion.

The space also has a private foyer, a covered deck, a sleek Jee-o soho tub in the bathroom and Toto Toilets.

“Soft neutral tones and natural lighting are combined with bespoke custom furniture, drakes, chandeliers and light fixtures,” the description reads on Compass.

The property was built in 2016 and purchased by Kim, 39, for $1.6 million in August 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

In her April 2019 Vogue cover story, Kardashian opened up about the condo, which has made frequent appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Calabasas condo Compass

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Calabasas condo Compass

The star revealed to the outlet that mom Kris Jenner inspired her to make the purchase after Kris, 64, bought a unit in the same building for herself, her mother Mary Jo, 85, and for her best friend Cici Bussey — her late husband Robert Kardashian’s cousin.

After making the purchase, Kanye, 42, hired Vincent Van Duysen to design the space — as a birthday gift to Kim — and he completely transformed the condo, which previously had Mediterranean details, according to Vogue.

Prior to putting it on the market, Kim used the condo as an office for KKW Beauty and her new shapewear line SKIMS.

Kim’s decision to sell comes as she and her husband are expanding their LA compound.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kim and Kanye have purchased another home in Hidden Hills. The newly acquired property neighbors the $60M mansion that the couple share with their four children, North, 6, Saint, 3½, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, 5 months.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Calabasas condo Compass

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Calabasas condo Compass

According to the source, Kim and Kanye plan to tear down the house that currently exists on the property, which will allow for more space for the kids.

“The plan is for them to live in Hidden Hills long term, so this is why they purchased surrounding properties,” the source told PEOPLE. “Kim really wants a fruit orchard too for the kids, so they needed more land.”

The property was purchased for $2.975 million according to Variety. The existing house on the plot features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, and measures 3,874 square feet.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian in her Hidden Hills Home Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

The source notes that this acquisition should also come as an indication that the gang has no plans to move to Wyoming full-time anytime soon.

The family purchased a $14M ranch in Cody, Wyoming — just 52 miles from Yellowstone National Park — back in September, leaving many speculating that they may move there full-time.

Kim quickly made it clear that the property would serve only as a vacation destination for her famous family, telling Jimmy Fallon, “I love L.A., so I envision summers [in Wyoming], I envision some weekends,” during an appearance on his show.