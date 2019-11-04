Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Adding Another Million-Dollar Property to Their L.A. Compound: Source

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Kardashian-West family is expanding their L.A. empire!

A source has confirmed to PEOPLE that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have purchased another home in Hidden Hills, California. The newly acquired property neighbors the $60M mansion that the couple shares with their four children, North, 6, Saint, 3½, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, 5 months.

According to the source, Kim and Kanye plan to tear down the house that currently exists on the property, and will replace it with a home of their own as well outdoor spaces for the kids.

“The plan is for them to live in Hidden Hills long term, so this is why they purchased surrounding properties,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Kim really wants a fruit orchard too for the kids, so they needed more land.”

The property was purchased for $2.975 million and represented by Marc Shevin and Rory Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California, according to Variety. The existing house on the plot features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, and measures 3,874 square feet.

The source notes that this acquisition should also come as an indication that the gang has no plans to move to Wyoming anytime soon.

The family purchased a $14M ranch in Cody, Wyoming — just 52 miles from Yellowstone National Park — back in September, leaving many speculating that they may move there full-time.

Kim quickly made it clear that the property would serve only as a vacation destination for her famous family, telling Jimmy Fallon, “I love L.A., so I envision summers [in Wyoming], I envision some weekends,” during an appearance on his show.

According to Variety, the new property is just shy of 1.5 acres. Their current home — which is more than 15,000 square feet — is on an approximately 4.5-acre plot.

In addition to their rapidly expanding Hidden Hills compound, Variety also reports that the couple purchased an estate — totaling nearly 320 acres — in nearby Calabasas for approximately $6.5M in 2018.

Kim and Kanye have shared numerous photos of their family’s Hidden Hills mansion, which they purchased for a reported $20 million back in 2014. Kim’s mom Kris Jenner has stated she believes it is now worth $60 million.

Designed by the couple in collaboration with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt, the mansion features a restrained palette, almost church-like architecture, and minimal furnishings. When the purchased the property, the parcel included two swimming pools, two spas and its own vineyard.

“We decided we wanted a house that didn’t need baby proofing,” Kardashian West told archdigest.com of the interiors’ smooth surfaces in January 2018. She does, however, have a difficult time keeping the all white-furniture clean with children in the house.

“Oh my God. I run around the house with towels,” she said. “You just have to take a deep breath and say, ‘Ok, it’s going to happen. We decided to have light colors.’”

Kim gave a tour of the palatial property in a Vogue “73 questions” video in April 2019, showing off the “staff kitchen” and “show kitchen,” the couple’s master bedroom, the grand entryway, a seating area and the glass-enclosed master bathroom.