Kim & Kanye's Kids
23 stories since

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Adding Another Million-Dollar Property to Their L.A. Compound: Source

The pair has purchased another home adjacent to their $60 million mansion, a source confirms to PEOPLE

By Hannah Chubb
November 04, 2019 05:14 PM
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Kardashian-West family is expanding their L.A. empire!

A source has confirmed to PEOPLE that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have purchased another home in Hidden Hills, California. The newly acquired property neighbors the $60M mansion that the couple shares with their four children, North, 6, Saint, 3½, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, 5 months.

According to the source, Kim and Kanye plan to tear down the house that currently exists on the property, and will replace it with a home of their own as well outdoor spaces for the kids

“The plan is for them to live in Hidden Hills long term, so this is why they purchased surrounding properties,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Kim really wants a fruit orchard too for the kids, so they needed more land.”

The property was purchased for $2.975 million and represented by Marc Shevin and Rory Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California, according to Variety. The existing house on the plot features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, and measures 3,874 square feet.

RELATED: Inside Kardashian-West HQ: All the Photos Kim and Kanye Have Shared of Their $60 Million Mansion

X17online; Inset: Getty
Story Continues Below
Skip
Kim & Kanye's Kids
Bear West? Fans Believe Kim Kardashian Has Secretly Revealed the Name of Her Son on Twitter
5/13/2019
How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Sharing Parenting Duties Now with Four Kids: Source
5/14/2019
Breaking Down Kim Kardashian's Baby Name Reveals: A Timeline of Her Kids' Announcements
5/17/2019
The Meaning Behind Psalm's Name: 'It's a Good Reflection of Where Kim & Kanye Are Spiritually'
5/17/2019
Kanye West Back to Work After He and Kim Kardashian Revealed Son Psalm's Name and First Photo
5/18/2019
Can You Spot the Sweet Connection Between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids' Names?
5/18/2019
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Her 'Absolute Favorite Photo' from Sister Kim's Wedding — of Son Mason
5/24/2019
Kim Kardashian Wears Hip-Hugging Black Mini For Date Night with Kanye West Ahead of Their Anniversary
5/23/2019
North and Saint West Join Penelope Disick in Adorable Rendition of 'Nothing Compares 2 U'
5/26/2019
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo of 'Sweet' Baby Psalm Smiling Up at the Camera
7/11/2019
Kim Kardashian Jokes 'It Was Going So Good' on Post Featuring Her Kids North, Saint and Psalm
8/20/2019
Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo with All 4 Kids — But Jokes Shot Was 'Almost Impossible'
8/21/2019
Kim Kardashian Uses CBD to Help Her Fall Asleep, Says She Wouldn't Take 'Xanax or Ambien Again'
9/12/2019
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About the Process of Naming Baby Psalm with Sisters: 'We Had Like an Hour'
9/13/2019
Kim Kardashian Says Since Baby Psalm's Birth, All Four Kids Finally 'Get Along'
9/13/2019
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Vacation Photos of Daughter True with Cousins Saint and Chicago
9/23/2019
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North, 6, Shows Off Her 'Other' Missing Front Tooth in Selfie with Mom
9/30/2019
Stormi and Her Kousins! Kylie Jenner's Daughter Has Adorable Playdate with True, Dream and Chicago
10/4/2019
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Attend Dinner with Armenian President After Children's Baptism
10/9/2019
Cousin Cuddles! Kourtney Kardashian Shares Snap of Penelope Holding Chicago: 'Heart Explosion'
10/25/2019
Yabba Dabba-dorable! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Rock Family Flintstones Costumes on Halloween
11/1/2019
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Daughter Chicago Had to Be Edited into Their Family Halloween Photo
11/1/2019
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Adding Another Million-Dollar Property to Their L.A. Compound: Source
11/4/2019

The source notes that this acquisition should also come as an indication that the gang has no plans to move to Wyoming anytime soon. 

The family purchased a $14M ranch in Cody, Wyoming — just 52 miles from Yellowstone National Park — back in September, leaving many speculating that they may move there full-time.

Kim quickly made it clear that the property would serve only as a vacation destination for her famous family, telling Jimmy Fallon, “I love L.A., so I envision summers [in Wyoming], I envision some weekends,” during an appearance on his show.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

According to Variety, the new property is just shy of 1.5 acres. Their current home — which is more than 15,000 square feet — is on an approximately 4.5-acre plot.

In addition to their rapidly expanding Hidden Hills compound, Variety also reports that the couple purchased an estate — totaling nearly 320 acres — in nearby Calabasas for approximately $6.5M in 2018. 

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Confirms Her Family Is Considering a Move to Wyoming After Kanye West Bought a Ranch

Kim and Kanye have shared numerous photos of their family’s Hidden Hills mansion, which they purchased for a reported $20 million back in 2014. Kim’s mom Kris Jenner has stated she believes it is now worth $60 million.

Designed by the couple in collaboration with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt, the mansion features a restrained palette, almost church-like architecture, and minimal furnishings. When the purchased the property, the parcel included two swimming pools, two spas and its own vineyard.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian/Instagram. Inset: Roy Rochlin/Getty
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“We decided we wanted a house that didn’t need baby proofing,” Kardashian West told archdigest.com of the interiors’ smooth surfaces in January 2018. She does, however, have a difficult time keeping the all white-furniture clean with children in the house.

“Oh my God. I run around the house with towels,” she said. “You just have to take a deep breath and say, ‘Ok, it’s going to happen. We decided to have light colors.’”

Kim gave a tour of the palatial property in a Vogue “73 questions” video in April 2019, showing off the “staff kitchen” and “show kitchen,” the couple’s master bedroom, the grand entryway, a seating area and the glass-enclosed master bathroom.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.