Kim Cattrall Lists Waterfront East Hampton Home for $3.2M — See Inside!

The shingle-style house offers views of the water and Gardiner's Island

Kim Cattrall is bidding farewell to her East Hampton home.

The 64-year-old Sex and the City alum has listed her 1,300-square-foot New York residence with Rebekah Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty East Hampton Brokerage for $3.25 million.

According to the listing, the home sits on .4 acres on Gardiner's Bay, the body of water that separates Long Island's North and South Forks. It boasts two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

The professionally landscaped and fully-fenced property is hidden behind a gate and offers grassy areas, a mahogany deck, and bluestone walkways around the main house and spacious studio.

Inside the main home is an open living room/dining area with a wood-burning fireplace and a massive wall of windows that offer three magnificent views: Gardiner's Island, northwest towards Shelter Island and southeast towards Montauk.

The living room also contains a 59-by-80-inch motorized screen that descends from the ceiling, along with a professional projector.

Two bedrooms, a loft, a high-end kitchen, and two-and-a-half bathrooms make up the rest of the main home. The detached studio, which is heated and cooled, also has a half bath.

Outside, there's a waterside hot tub, a fire pit, and a stone walkway that leads down to the water.

