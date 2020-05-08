Slip N’ Slides, Inflatable Unicorns, and More Outrageously Fun Backyard Water Toys for Under $50
No pool? These are the next best thing
With the official start of summer a little over a month away, now’s the best time to stock your backyard with loads of entertainment for the kids — especially before the best options sell out. And given that many club and public pools are likely to remain closed for some time (or open with lowered capacity), outdoor water toys are the way to go.
There are tons of unique sprinklers out there that provide endless hours of fun and relief from the summer heat, including these slides, inflatables, and other outdoor toys. And the best part? There are plenty of options that won’t cost you more than $50. They’re both cheaper and easier than setting up a backyard pool, and given that, likely to sell out, so be sure to grab your favorites before they’re gone.
Shop Kids Sprinklers and Outdoor Water Toys Under $50
- Ramp Double Water Slide, $15; target.com
- Volleyball Sprinkler Inflatable, $42.99 (orig. $63.99); wayfair.com
- Beach Ball Inflatable Sprinkler, $29.99; wayfair.com
- Dinosaur Sprinkler, $39.99 (was $49.99); bedbathandbeyond.com
- Unicorn Sprinkler, $39.99 (was $49.99); bedbathandbeyond.com
- Splash and Play Tunnel Sprinkler, $19.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
- Splash N’ Slide Sprinkler Park, $26.99 (orig. $29.99); kohls.com
- Splash Bowling Slip N’ Slide, $19.99; dickssportinggoods.com
- Water Knee Hockey Slip N’ Slide, $29.99; dickssportinggoods.com
If you’re looking for big fun, the inflatable unicorn and dinosaur sprinklers are the way to go. Both measure over six feet tall, offering up far-reaching mist that’s great for big families. Owners rave about these two, claiming they’re a hit with kids and grownups alike, and they’re perfect for just hanging out in the yard or that big summer party you’ll host in the future.
Families who love a little friendly competition or are looking for a game that everyone can enjoy will appreciate the inflatable volleyball sprinkler, as well as the bowling and knee hockey slip n’ slides. And you simply can’t go wrong with a classic backyard water slide that will have little ones, teens, and adults hollering with excitement. Simply roll it out and hook up your hose — the setup is super easy and fast.
While you may miss out on a big trip or wish you could head to the pool this summer, these sprinklers are the next best thing — and trust us, they’re going to go fast! With the most popular pieces already low in stock or sold out, you’ll want to go ahead and grab your favorite before it’s gone.
