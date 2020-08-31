Kid Rock Relists Detroit Mansion and Boathouse for $2.2 Million — See Inside!

Kid Rock purchased the Detroit home in 2012 and unsuccessfully attempted to sell it last year

By Eric Todisco
August 31, 2020 03:07 PM
Advertisement
Kid Rock Michigan home
Todd Sedlak; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Kid Rock is trying to say goodbye to his massive property in Detroit, Michigan.

The musician (born Robert James Ritchie), 49, has listed his 6,000-square-foot home and neighboring boathouse for $2.2 million, according to realtor.com.

The three-story colonial-style home, built in 1930 and purchased by the "Bawitdaba" singer in 2012 is one of only a few homes, including the Detroit Mayoral Mansion, that is located on the Detroit River.

The residence contains six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms across four floors. According to the listing, he recently renovated the home, which now boasts an outdoor shower, attached two-car heated garage, two outdoor TVs, and a state-of-the-art entertainment system.

The custom boathouse includes jet ski lifts and a deck for entertaining, the listing states.

Todd Sedlak
Todd Sedlak

RELATED: Matthew Perry Lists $15 Million Malibu Beach House, Where He Spent Quarantine — See Inside!

Upon entering the home, guests pass through a center hall foyer that extends to the back of the residence, where another double-height porch is located.

Beside the foyer lies a living room with a fireplace. The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances and a dining area that overlooks the lush landscape outside.

Todd Sedlak
Todd Sedlak
Todd Sedlak
Todd Sedlak

On the second floor, there's the main suite, two en suite guest bedrooms and a small study with built-in bookshelves.

Todd Sedlak
Todd Sedlak

The second floor landing contains a door that leads to a carpeted attic with three small bedrooms, a bathroom, and a central lounge.

The basement, meanwhile, features a screening room with black leather loungers, a bar, a professional poker table, and a mural of Ritchie’s Twisted Brown Trucker band.

Todd Sedlak
Todd Sedlak

RELATED: Pregnant Chrissy Teigen & John Legend List L.A. Mansion for $24 Million — See Inside!

This is not the first time that Rock has tried to sell his Detroit residence. The musician previously listed the home in July 2019, also for $2.2 million.

While Rock's purchase price for the home is unknown, it was listed for $465,000 in 2011, less than a year before he bought it.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com