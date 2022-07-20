Amazon Shoppers Say This Steam Cleaner 'Blasts Away the Past,' and It's Under $50
If you've noticed that there's dirt and grime around the tub or buried deep into the floor — but you're not quite sure how to get rid of it — you're going to need something more powerful than a simple vacuum cleaner. Get equipped with a steam cleaner, a handy device that's designed to blast away dirt with just the press of a button.
Start with the Kiato Handheld Steam Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon. To use the device, simply fill the 450-milliliter tank with water, wait for it to heat up to 221 degrees Fahrenheit, and then get to work, aiming the nozzle at anything that needs a good cleaning. A constant stream of hot, pressurized water will emerge from the nozzle, effectively removing grime and dirt from a slew of surfaces, including toilet bowls, upholstered items, grills, and appliances.
Since the steam cleaner is so lightweight, it's easily portable, allowing you to take it around the house with you. It's designed with a long power cord — measuring in at over 16 feet — giving you plenty of length to maneuver. The steam cleaner also comes with a 10-piece accessory set, complete with an angled nozzle, bendable extension, nozzle with brush, fabric steamer tool, rubber wiper, and more, giving you the option to target specific areas around the house.
Buy It! Kiato Handheld Steam Cleaner, $49.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this steam cleaner a five-star rating, with many noting that they "cannot live" without it and writing that it "blasts away the past." One user said, "You'd be surprised how much dirt wipes off a wall you think is clean," while another shared: "It quickly blasted away the junk on the tile."
One five-star reviewer explained that they hadn't yet found a cleaning device that "could get the grout and fine grain lines out of the tile." However, after they purchased this steam cleaner, they wrote: "The results are clearly amazing! If I could steam clean my husband and kids I would!"
Head to Amazon to get the Kiato Handheld Steam Cleaner while it's under $50.
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Steam Cleaner 'Blasts Away the Past,' and It's Under $50
- Amazon Is Packed with Great Deals on Interactive Dog Toys — and Prices Are Under $16
- This 'Brilliant' Robot Vacuum Also Doubles as a Mop — and It's $130 Off at Amazon
- Meghan Markle Just Made a Case for Easy, Elegant Jumpsuits