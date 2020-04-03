Image zoom The Home Edit

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the professional organizers behind the brand The Home Edit, have done it again! They will be releasing their second book, The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything on September 15, 2020, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The Home Edit Life comes as a follow up to the New York Times bestselling authors’ first book, The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals, which dropped in March 2019. Like its predecessor, the new one is chock full of satisfying photography of pristine pantries and enviable closets, easy-to-accomplish tutorials and plenty of the Nashville based duo’s signature wit.

Since releasing their first book, the dynamic duo have organized countless celebrity homes (from Dan Levy to Khloé Kardashian and Thomas Rhett), amassed over 1.5 million Instagram followers (including many celebs!), signed a deal to star in an upcoming Netflix series produced by Molly Sims and Reese Witherspoon about their lives and inspired hundreds of wannabe-clean-freaks across the globe.

“We’re still so shocked by how much people embraced our first book,” Shearer tells PEOPLE. “You put something out in the world and you just don’t know how it’s going to be received. Everything has changed so dramatically since then, and we just continue to be thrilled and truly surprised.”

Where the first book was a room-by-room guide to organizing a home, the new book, the ladies say, takes a deeper dive into what organization can mean on an individual level.

“We started to think about the way we consider organizing to be a really holistic process — not so much just about the specific four walls that make up a room, but really about the things that make up our lives,” Teplin shares.

The Home Edit Life engages with more micro questions about organizing, like what to do if your kid has a lot of sports equipment, how to digitally declutter your phone and laptop — and macro ones: should you keep knick-knacks just because they inspire good memories?

“The things that you use, the things that you need, the things that you love, all of those things have a right to be in your home, but if you’re not using your space appropriately and taking care of those things, then it doesn’t really do anyone any good,” Shearer says. “We really wanted to dive into everyone’s hobbies, their work life, their self-care routine.”

And unlike some other methodologies, the pair aren’t asking readers to get rid of most of what they have.

“One of the big mantras of this book is that it’s okay to own things,” Teplin adds, noting that you don’t have to live a minimalist life to be organized. “But we’re trying to teach people how to organize the contents that make up their life. We want them to try and look at things just in a different way and ask themselves the right questions. To parse things out the best way they can.”

Where the concept of “editing” overlaid the first book — the idea that you should go through your home and remove the things that you no longer need — one of the biggest themes in The Home Edit Life is what the ladies call the 80/20 mindset: your home should never be at more than 80 percent capacity.

“It’s just like if you eat over 80 percent capacity, you start to not feel well,” Shearer explains. “Your home shouldn’t be more full than 80 percent either — you want that 20 percent breathing room.”

The organizers say they just want readers to feel empowered to look closer at their own lives, and understand why they’re holding on to some things they might not need.

“We want everyone to embrace their own decision making and know it’s okay if something means something to you,” Shearer says. “You don’t have to part with it, but you also have to ask yourself, are you running out of space?”

Sentimentality aside, Shearer and Teplin say that this book is infused with more of their personality than the last one, which they describe as “more of a textbook.” They compare it to their Instagram profile, where their Stories display their hilarious day-to-day lives and their feed shows off idealized photos of their work.

“Like our Stories, this book is less rigid in its approach, and it allows for a lot of humor,” Teplin shares. “I think we had more fun with this book and it shows.”

The Home Edit Life can be preordered now from a number of different retailers. Each pre-purchase comes with access to downloadable bonus content — simply have your order number on hand and plug it in to this form to receive.