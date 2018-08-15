Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'Seemed Very Happy' and Cuddly on Mexico Vacation: Source

Parents’ weekend getaway!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were inseparable during a getaway to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons.

“Khloé and Tristan seemed very happy,” a photographer source tells PEOPLE. “Lots of cuddles and love all weekend. They definitely enjoyed themselves.”

The couple jetted off to the beach for a long weekend, and were spotted on Sunday lounging at their villa. According to the source, the couple spent most of their days poolside and took a couple of dips in the ocean, while their nights were reserved for “long dinner parties.”

“It was the perfect weekend,” the source adds.

Kardashian, 34, shared a photo on Instagram from one dinner that served as a belated birthday celebration, where she flaunted her abs in a black crop top only four months after giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson. The group enjoyed a candle-lit waterfront meal with pineapple and island decor on the table.

The reality star appears to have celebrated with two cakes: a three-tiered white and gold creation with a “Happy Birthday” topper, and a multi-layered, semi-naked white cake with chocolate icing and fruit toppings that read “Congratulations on Baby True.”

According to her social media post, the couple stayed at Casa Aramara, a luxury villa owned by Girls Gone Wild producer Joe Francis.

“We are so grateful for everything!!” Kardashian wrote. “Thank you for my belated but perfect birthday dinner!! Everyone at your home is pure GOLD! We didn’t want to leave.”

Kardashian and Thompson, 27, have been spending a lot of time together in Los Angeles after a friend revealed they were attending couple’s therapy in June following a cheating scandal involving the NBA power forward.

A source told PEOPLE in June that they “seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal.”

“Khloé is super family-focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter,” the source shared, adding, “Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can.”