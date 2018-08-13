Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Vacation on Couples Trip with Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Double date!

After celebrating sister Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday in Los Angeles last week, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner jetted off to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with their respective NBA star boyfriends Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons, plus a few friends.

On Sunday, the couples were spotted soaking up the sun at their villa. Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 27, took a dip in the pool while Jenner and Simmons, both 22, lounged on chairs nearby.

A source previously told PEOPLE that while Jenner and Simmons’ romance is heating up, the model remains “very protective” over it. (She has yet to publicly address their relationship.)

“She’s being very private about her relationship with Ben,” the source said. “Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense.”

“She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating and is very protective of her personal life,” the source added. “She hates the attention.”

Jenner and the NBA player first sparked romance rumors earlier this summer and have frequently been photographed together since, including at Kardashian’s Fourth of July party.

“She’s having a good time with him,” the source said. “She’s excited to spend the summer with Ben.”

Meanwhile, Khloé and Thompson have seemed inseparable in Los Angeles ever since welcoming daughter True — and weathering his cheating scandal — in April. The Cleveland Cavaliers player missed Kylie Jenner’s blowout 21st birthday bash last week due to a charity event in honor of his younger brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, but the couple soon reunited for a night out on the town.