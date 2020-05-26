Khloé Kardashian Is Selling Her Calabasas Home for $18.95M — See Inside!

The home has appeared on the cover of Architectural Digest and in various episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians

It looks like Khloé Kardashian is getting ready to say goodbye to her Calabasas mansion.

The Kardashian family’s longtime realtor, Tomer Fridman, teased a new listing that he’s handling while appearing on an exclusive episode of Real Talk on IGTV on Monday — and while he wouldn’t say for certain who the listing belongs to, it’s clear based on all of his details that it is the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s not-so-humble abode.

Describing the house to Real Talk host Alexander Ali, Fridman explains that the 11,000-square-foot, Mediterranean Revival mansion is located in The Oaks neighborhood of Calabasas, and is set to be listed for $18,950,000.

“It has real Hollywood history,” Fridman says of the house. “It was owned, initially when it was built, by the ex-wife of an uber celebrity, he bought it for her in the divorce…. Then we sold it to a very young pop star, who is very famous still to this day.”

“A famous celebrity comedian and then a young pop star,” Ali confirmed.

“And then from the young pop star, when he wanted to move on I sold it to one of my favorite, favorite, favorite clients, who I cannot mention her name,” Fridman continued. “But the house was featured on the cover of Architectural Digest, and it was actually her and her sister who lives down the street. So they were both featured on the cover of Architectural Digest and in a significant spread featuring this house and her sister’s house.”

In March 2016, Khloé’s home was featured in Architectural Digest along with sister Kourtney’s home (they have revealed in the past that they live down the street from each other), and both appeared on the cover. In the cover story, Khloé revealed that she bought the home from Justin Bieber in 2014, and property records show that Justin Bieber bought the home from the ex-wife of Eddie Murphy, Nicole Murphy, who received the home in their divorce.

Fridman also went on to say that the home was decorated by designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard — another Kardashian-Jenner favorite — a fact that is also confirmed in the AD story. He also explained that the home had renovations done by designers Waldo Fernandez and Tommy Clements last year.

Photos of the home shared on Real Talk also match those in the AD story, and the outside of the home and the luxurious backyard are recognizable from scenes on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to Fridman — who has listed celebrity properties belonging to the likes of Britney Spears, Shaq and Khloé and her ex-husband Lamar Odom — potential buyers will love the “pedigree” and privacy of Khloé’s home, as it is one of few homes in the area that sits along the Malibu Canyon.

“You have the most breathtaking views,” he explains of the property, which sits on 1.56 acres. “Just absolutely incredible, complete privacy, I mean unless you're in a helicopter you're not seeing into this house ever.” The Oaks is also a gated community, and Fridman says the home is “double gated.”

Fridman concludes the interview by saying that he is “just working out the details” and that’s why he can’t yet confirm who the home belongs to, but that the listing should be up soon.

A representative for Real Talk, which is owned by luxury real estate PR firm The Society Group, told PEOPLE that the home is currently off market, though they would not confirm that the home is owned by Khloé.

In June 2019, PEOPLE reported that Khloe had moved back into her Calabasas home after living in a rental while it underwent a series of renovations. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Khloé “wanted some upgrades and remodeling done at her house” and that “She’s very happy she did it. The house has a new, fresh vibe.”

The renovations followed her split from Tristan Thompson, but according to the source, the decision “didn’t really have anything to do with Tristan not staying there anymore.”

“He has never spent much time at the house,” the source explained of Thompson, who lives in Cleveland during basketball season. “It was always Khloé’s house. Khloé did it for herself and True. She is keeping everything positive and just focusing on having the best life with True.”

A source told PEOPLE on Saturday that Khloé has been staying in the home with True amid the coronavirus pandemic — but she and her ex are not living under the same roof. Thompson, 29, has been going back and forth between his house in Los Angeles and Kardashian’s home to visit her and baby True, who will turn 2 next month.