“I am so fortunate that Tristan is so similar to me," Kardashian says of her NBA-player boyfriend

'I Love Myself an Organized Man:' Khloé Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Is Almost as Much of a Neat Freak as She Is

There’s plenty Khloé Kardashian loves about her NBA player-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but what really gets her heart skipping a beat is his penchant for tidiness.

“I love myself an organized man,” Kardashian, 33, writes in a new post on her app. “I am so fortunate that Tristan is so similar to me.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

As the originator of what she calls KHLO-C-D, Kardashian admits she’s “just a tad bit controlling,” about keeping her spaces streamlined (see her immaculate medicine cabinet and car). Fortunately, her and Thompson’s, 26, compatibility for cleanliness was written in the stars.

“He’s a Pisces and Pisces men are pretty much like that,” she writes. “My father and my brother are both Pisces, and we all have a crazy need for everything to be perfect, neat, overly clean and organized at all times.”

RELATED VIDEO: Sweat Together, Stay Together: Khloé Kardashian Finds Perfect Workout Partner In Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

The Cleveland Cavaliers player may be a natural neat freak, but Kardashian still likes to lend Thompson her expert eye.

“I definitely like to oversee his organizational style,” she notes. “But how lucky am I that he thinks my crazy is cute?!”

And while her perfectly stacked cookie jars may seem extreme, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s motives are altruistic.