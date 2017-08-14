'I Love Myself an Organized Man:' Khloé Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Is Almost as Much of a Neat Freak as She Is
“I am so fortunate that Tristan is so similar to me," Kardashian says of her NBA-player boyfriend
There’s plenty Khloé Kardashian loves about her NBA player-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but what really gets her heart skipping a beat is his penchant for tidiness.
“I love myself an organized man,” Kardashian, 33, writes in a new post on her app. “I am so fortunate that Tristan is so similar to me.”
As the originator of what she calls KHLO-C-D, Kardashian admits she’s “just a tad bit controlling,” about keeping her spaces streamlined (see her immaculate medicine cabinet and car). Fortunately, her and Thompson’s, 26, compatibility for cleanliness was written in the stars.
RELATED: Celebrity House Hunting: 5 Luxe L.A. Rentals Perfect for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s City Crash Pad
“He’s a Pisces and Pisces men are pretty much like that,” she writes. “My father and my brother are both Pisces, and we all have a crazy need for everything to be perfect, neat, overly clean and organized at all times.”
RELATED VIDEO: Sweat Together, Stay Together: Khloé Kardashian Finds Perfect Workout Partner In Boyfriend Tristan Thompson
The Cleveland Cavaliers player may be a natural neat freak, but Kardashian still likes to lend Thompson her expert eye.
“I definitely like to oversee his organizational style,” she notes. “But how lucky am I that he thinks my crazy is cute?!”
RELATED: The Khloé Kardashian Guide to Cleveland: See Her Local Favorites in Her ‘Home Away from Home’ with Tristan Thompson
And while her perfectly stacked cookie jars may seem extreme, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s motives are altruistic.
“I also truly enjoy helping him and making things as stress-free as possible,” she says. “Trust me, when you keep an organized and clean life, it definitely helps de-stress in the life areas that just don’t need the headache.”