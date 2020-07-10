Khloé Kardashian’s Favorite Pantry Organizers Are on Super Sale Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you missed Macy’s huge Fourth of July sale, don’t fret: The retailer has since launched a slew of Black Friday in July deals. Everything from home essentials to summer fashion is majorly discounted until July 13. You’ll even find brands that don’t usually go on sale, like kitchen-favorite Oxo Good Grips.

Here are eight Oxo Pop Containers you can snag at a discount right now:

Image zoom Macy's

Buy It! Oxo Pop 5-Pc. Food Storage Container Set, $49.99 (orig. $83.99); macys.com; Oxo Pop 10-Pc. Food Storage Container Set, $99.99 (orig. $166.99); macys.com

Pop Containers can help keep food fresh for a longer period of time thanks to their push-button lid that activates an airtight seal when it’s closed. They come in various sizes and are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. You can shop them as a set or individually. Shoppers love that they’re easy to clean and that they look sleek on countertops.

Image zoom Macy's

Buy It! Oxo Good Grips 3-Pc. Pop Cereal Dispenser Set, $49.99 (orig. $83.99); macys.com; Oxo Cookie Jar, 3 Qt. Pop Container, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); macys.com