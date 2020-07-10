Khloé Kardashian’s Favorite Pantry Organizers Are on Super Sale Right Now
If you missed Macy’s huge Fourth of July sale, don’t fret: The retailer has since launched a slew of Black Friday in July deals. Everything from home essentials to summer fashion is majorly discounted until July 13. You’ll even find brands that don’t usually go on sale, like kitchen-favorite Oxo Good Grips.
Here are eight Oxo Pop Containers you can snag at a discount right now:
- Oxo Pop Small Square Mini Food Storage Container, $7.19 (orig. $13.99)
- Oxo Pop Slim Medium Rectangular Food Storage Container, $11.99 (orig. $23.99)
- Oxo Cookie Jar, 3 Qt. Pop Container, $17.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Oxo All-Purpose 3-Pc. Food Storage & Dispenser Set, $39.99 (orig. $66.99)
- Oxo Pop 5-Pc. Food Storage Container Set, $49.99 (orig. $83.99)
- Oxo Good Grips 3-Pc. Pop Cereal Dispenser Set, $49.99 (orig. $83.99)
- Oxo Pop 10-Pc. Food Storage Container Set, $99.99 (orig. $166.99)
- Oxo Pop Food Storage Containers, Set of 5 Stainless Steel Canisters, $99.99 (orig. $166.99)
You may recognize the brand’s Pop Containers — other than having thousands of raving reviews online, the popular storage containers are also known to be loved by Khloé Kardashian. The star uses them in her super organized pantry to store everything from snacks to cereal. A complete set of the stackable containers usually retails up to $167, but you can score 40 to 50 percent off on them at Macy’s right now.
Pop Containers can help keep food fresh for a longer period of time thanks to their push-button lid that activates an airtight seal when it’s closed. They come in various sizes and are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. You can shop them as a set or individually. Shoppers love that they’re easy to clean and that they look sleek on countertops.
Macy’s Black Friday in July sale will only be happening for a few more days — so make sure to grab your favorite Oxo containers (or other kitchen accessories!) before this rare deal is gone for good.