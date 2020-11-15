Khloé Kardashian Moves Out of Her 'Magical' Calabasas Home: 'Bye Bye Beautiful House'

Khloé Kardashian finally said goodbye to her Calabasas mansion.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, moved out of her longtime house after selling the property earlier this month. “Moving day. Oh my goodness, nothing," Kardashian said as she walked through the empty house in a video posted to her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Good American mogul then took fans to what used to be 2-year-old daughter True's bedroom. "We are out of here and the new owners get a beautiful blessed home," she said. "This home is so special and magical. I have the best memories of this beautiful, beautiful home and I’m so happy to pass it on."

"More memories to be made," Kardashian added.

Image zoom Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Kardashian sold the property for $15.5 million — more than double the $7.2 million she paid for it six years ago — in an off-market deal. The mom of one originally listed the house for $18.95 million.

The estate now holds the record for the highest price per square foot of any home ever sold in Calabasas. The Kardashian family’s longtime realtor, Tomer Fridman, held the listing.

In March 2016, the home was featured in Architectural Digest along with sister Kourtney’s home (they have revealed in the past that they live down the street from each other), and both appeared on the cover.

In the cover story, Khloé revealed that she bought the home from Justin Bieber in 2014, and property records show that Justin Bieber bought the home from the ex-wife of Eddie Murphy, Nicole Murphy, who received the home in their divorce.

Image zoom Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

During an episode of Real Talk on IGTV on May 25, Fridman said that the home was decorated by designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard — a Kardashian-Jenner favorite. He also explained that the home had renovations done by designers Waldo Fernandez and Tommy Clements last year.

"You have the most breathtaking views,” he said of the property, which sits on 1.56 acres. “Just absolutely incredible, complete privacy, I mean unless you're in a helicopter you're not seeing into this house ever.” The Oaks is also a gated community, and Fridman said the home is “double-gated.”