Khloé Kardashian Wishes She Could Steal These Things from Her Sisters' Houses
The Kardashian-Jenner women are known for having some pretty spectacular homes, and Khloe Kardashian is not above coveting her clan’s high-end spaces.
“My mom and sisters live in some bada*s homes!” Kardashian writes in a new post on her app where she lays out her interiors adoration.
“I love my house so much,” she continues, “especially because I live so close to most of my family, but the Kardashian/Jenner girls bring some major real estate envy of their own.”
Although sister Kim doesn’t have much to offer at the moment, as she and husband Kanye West are heavily renovating their Hidden Hills home and are shacking up in an NYC penthouse (for free), the rest of the ladies have plenty of square footage for Khloe to lust after.
“These are the items (and rooms!!) I wish I could steal from my fam!” she writes. “Shhh don’t tell them.”
Kendall’s home, which once belonged to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, has a rooftop deck that Kardashian says “is the sh*it!! I need it in my life.”
Baby sister Kylie, who’s recently drummed up quite the impressive real estate portfolio, has “a furry chaise lounge in [her] bedroom that I LOVE!” Kardashian says of the fuzzy furniture piece documented in Kylie’s Snapchat, above. “It’s so chic.”
Kardashian only has eyes for one item in mom Kris Jenner’s pad. “My mom has the most annoying house because it’s under construction all of the time and it’s just a nightmare. Sorry Mom!” she says. “With that said I really want to steal her frozen yogurt maker, LOL.”