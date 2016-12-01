The KUWTK star on the holiday lesson she learned the hard way

Khloé Kardashian Reveals the One Thing She Can't Stand About Christmas

Let the record show that Khloé Kardashian is all about Christmas.

The KUWTK star is a noted wearer of Holiday-themed pajamas (and waist trainers), thrower of epic Kristmas Eve parties and willing participant in Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card photo shoots. However, there is one Christmas item, Khloe reveals she simply cannot support: glitter wrapping paper.

In a new post on her website, she tells the story of just how the ban came into place: “I know it seems random but my brother despises glitter wrapping paper. I bought him a gift one time and he was like ‘WTF is this?!’ He was referring to the wrapping paper, not the gift, LOL,” she writes. “The glitter does get everywhere, so I understand. I didn’t know that it was so annoying to so many people, so now I don’t buy it!”

It’s no surprise Rob’s reasoning makes perfect sense to his hyper-organized sister. In the past, Khloe has shared the results of what she calls her “KhloCD,” including a medicine cabinet she describes as “a little aisle at CVS” in her house, and the “survival kit” she keeps in her car at all times.