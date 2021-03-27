The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, posted on her Instagram Story Friday as she moved out of the house overlooking the shores of Lake Erie

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Say Goodbye to Their Cleveland Home: 'I Will Miss This Place'

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are parting ways with their Cleveland home.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, posted on her Instagram Story Friday as she moved out of the house overlooking the shores of Lake Erie.

"I am in Cleveland packing up the Cleveland house, and this will be goodbye," Khloé said in the video. "I will miss this place, this view so much. There's literally nothing like it."

The mom of one then walks into her daughter True's room, showing off the baby pink walls and a beautiful bronze chandelier, with just a bed frame and a few pieces of furniture.

"This is my baby's room," the reality star says "I mean, she's not really a baby anymore. She's going to be 3 in a couple weeks, but this is Ms. True's room."

"What a beautiful beautiful place for the next family to enjoy and love. This is where we brought True home," she reminisced. "For the first few months of her life, this was my little bubble up here."

She added, "Cleveland I am going to miss you."

Tristan, 29, bought the house in 2015 when he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. He put the mansion on the market last year after signing with the Boston Celtics, PageSix reports.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Khloé and Tristan are actively trying and planning for baby No. 2. "Khloé and Tristan still want to give True a sibling. It's a big priority for both of them," the source tells PEOPLE. "They really want it to work out."

"Khloé is spending most of her time in L.A. while Tristan is working in Boston. Khloé enjoys visiting Boston, but she doesn't want to live there," adds the source. "Tristan understands that she wants to be with her family. True loves playing with all her cousins and is the happiest in LA with them."

During the season premiere episode of KUWTK, Khloé was live-tweeting as the show discussed her fertility struggles while trying to have a second child.

Kardashian also responded to a fan's tweet about how conceiving a child can be "so emotionally draining and tough when there are so many unknowns."

