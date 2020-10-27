Walmart’s KFC Fried Chicken-Scented Fire Log Is Back (but Not for Long)

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The holidays are just around the corner, and with them come the many trims and trappings of the season: cozy sweaters, twinkly lights, elaborate multi-course dinners, and a fried chicken-scented log crackling by the fire. Alright, so maybe that last one isn’t part of your holiday traditions, but it definitely is for thousands of other people. For the third year, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is back for a limited time, available exclusively at Walmart. If gathering your family around a warm, wafting roar of crispy chicken sounds appealing, don’t wait to buy: the log has sold out the last two years in a row.

In partnership with Enviro-Log, an environmentally conscious consumer products and recycling company, the log is made from 100 percent recyclable materials. It’s safe, easy to light, and burns anywhere from two-and-a-half to three hours. The scent is intended to be a direct replication of KFC’s classic blend of 11 herbs and spices, and owners of the log claim it really does produce a mouth-watering fragrance reminiscent of the famous fried chicken. It can be used in conventional fireplaces, wood stoves, chimineas, and even campfires.

Though you may not think a fried chicken-scented log would be such a hot commodity, it’s actually the perfect gift for dinner party hosts and white elephant exchanges alike. Each aromatic log comes in a box just like the ones KFC’s fried chicken is served in (you’ve got to love a gag that really commits), and it’s actually useful. Perhaps that’s why so many people are tweeting about its re-release.

KFC’s only caveat about this instant holiday classic? Don’t put your face too close to the fire to catch a whiff, and definitely, definitely don’t try to eat it. Simply unwrap, light it, and let the savory airborne bouquet of thighs and drumsticks mark the coming of the season.

