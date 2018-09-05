Kevin Jonas Lists His Family's Custom-Built New Jersey Mansion for $2.5 Million: See Inside

Kevin Jonas is moving again.

The Jonas Brothers eldest member has listed his Montville, New Jersey, mansion for $2,488,000 with Joshua Baris of Coldwell Banker. The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home was built by Jonas’ real-estate development company JonasWerner, which specializes in building custom mansions in the tri-state area.

Jonas’s Hampton-style colonial mansion is the third custom-built home he and his family have put on the market in the last five years, local news outlet The Daily Record reports. The former pop star has lived in the home since 2016 with his wife Danielle, who he married in 2009, and his daughters Alena Rose, 4, and Valentina Angelina, 1½. He reportedly already has his sights set on another lot in the same area.

“My experience with custom builders is that once they build, they look for another project,” Baris told the Record.

The private home is equipped with an Elan Smart Home system (meaning you can voice activate controls in the residence) and features a large, glass-walled wine cellar off of the formal dining room, a lavish billiards room and a projection screening room.

The gourmet eat-in kitchen features two industrial-sized refrigerators, updated appliances and marble detailing.

Upstairs, the cozy abode features a master suite with a fireplace, two walk-in closets, a dressing room, and a master bathroom with a soaking tub and double vanities.

In the basement, the home includes a home-gym and a large recreation room for his girls to play in.

“The attention to detail is breathtaking,” Baris said.