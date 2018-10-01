See Inside Self-Proclaimed 'Tiny Individual' Kevin Hart's New Tiny House (and Book a Stay!)

Kevin Hart may have a big personality, but he recently built himself a really small home.

Hopping on the trend of tiny houses, the comedian partnered with Booking.com to unveil his new 24′ x 8′ custom-built abode in New York City. The space, which is a mere 268 square feet, features a lofted full-sized bed, a small kitchen, and a decked-out living room with a couch, a small coffee table, and a fully-stocked bar cart.

“I’m a tiny individual,”Hart told NBC’s Today during a tour of the space. “I like my comfort to be where I can access everything the way I like to access everything.”

The actor, who currently stars in Night School, accessorized his small space with a “real wolverine” blanket, bluetooth speakers, an Amazon Alexa, and a collection of his stand-up specials and movies to make it feel more homey for guests.

However, the space isn’t only for show. Fans of the actor can stay in Hart's cushy abode at its permanent location in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, at Tiny Estates, the world’s largest community of tiny homes. One night’s stay costs $175.

“I spend a lot of my time traveling across the world for work and often get tired of staying in hotels day-in and day-out, which is why partnering with Booking.com was a no-brainer,” Hart tells PEOPLE in a statement. “They have every type of accommodation you could think of—it’s wild. From penthouses to tree houses to even igloos, there is pretty much every type of accommodation that your heart could desire.”