WATCH: Kevin Hart Renovates the Home of the Trainer Who Helped Him Walk After 2019 Car Crash on Celebrity IOU

Kevin Hart is giving back to his close friend and personal trainer, who helped walk him after his 2019 car crash.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's upcoming episode of Celebrity IOU, the 41-year-old comedian transforms the backhouse of his trainer Ron "Boss" Everline into a retreat as a "small token of my appreciation" for aiding Hart through intense physical rehab.

Hart expressed his gratitude to Boss for helping him regain mobility after the crash required him to undergo emergency back surgery.

Celebrity IOU Season 2; Episode 209 - Day 1 - Demo with Kevin Hart. Drew Scott; Johnathan Scott and Kevin Hart begin the demolition process taking down the ceiling; breaking up the kitchen and floors as well as demolishing the outdoor area. As seen on Celebrity IOU. Kevin Hart with Drew and Jonathan Scott | Credit: HGTV

"My life got flipped upside down by a tragic accident, and I had to kind of start over," the comedian said. "It's good when you have somebody to do it with you and walk you through it. And Boss was there with me every step of the way."

When it came down to demolition work, the comedian decided to "build the beef" with Boss' kitchen cabinets before taking a sledgehammer to it, as the opening clip above shows. The tactic got puzzled stares from hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Kevin Hart on Celebrity IOU Kevin Hart on Celebrity IOU | Credit: HGTV

Hart, alongside the Property Brothers, decided to tear down the kitchen and rotted floors of Boss' backhouse to make room for a modern kitchen, a hidden bar, an open living area and a custom barber shop.

"This is a small token of my appreciation that Boss won't see coming and that will hopefully floor him," Hart said. "This renovation is well-deserved because of the person that he is."

Now in its second season, Celebrity IOU gives celebrities a chance to show their gratitude for someone who helped shape their life or career by giving their living space a complete redesign, courtesy of the Scott twins.

"It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there," Jonathan, 41, previously told PEOPLE.