'ET' Host Kevin Frazier Transformed His Joshua Tree Home Into a Desert Oasis — See Inside [Exclusive]

“It’s like its own little world,” Frazier tells PEOPLE of the newly-renovated getaway, which is now a vacation rental

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on April 7, 2023 07:04 PM
Kevin Frazier Home Renovation
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty, Kevin Frazier

Kevin Frazier is opening the doors to his personal desert retreat!

The Entertainment Tonight host, 58, had a vision to create a dreamy getaway in the Joshua Tree, Calif. area — and for the past two years, he did just that. Alongside his good friend Broderick Johnson, a film producer who's worked on movies like Blade Runner 2049 and The Blind Side, Frazier transformed a three-bedroom desert home into a luxury short-term vacation rental called the Black Star Oasis.

The duo originally came across the 15-acre property, located in Twentynine Palms, Calif., while on a road trip to Arizona during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We stumbled upon this house that was perfect. It's like its own little world," Frazier tells PEOPLE of the newly renovated space. "We want people to come and enjoy this. We had these hopes and dreams about this place and it turned out awesome."

Kevin Frazier Home Renovation
Kevin Frazier

He adds that the house originally started out as a space that he could share with his wife Yazmin and their two teenage sons, along with Johnson's family, but it eventually turned into "our place that we're sharing with the world."

Kevin Frazier Home Renovation
Kevin Frazier

The home also tells an important story: the name "Black Star Oasis" pays tribute to the often overlooked historical figures that made the region what it is today, he says.

"Because one in every three cowboys was a person of color, you will see pictures of Nat Love, Stagecoach Mary and some of the local native tribesmen who were there," Frazier explains of the home's decor. "It's paying tribute to the people who actually helped settle the West."

Kevin Frazier Home Renovation
Kevin Frazier

Along with the photography, another unique touch Frazier and Johnson added to the space was a special kind of plaster that originated in Morocco, called tadelakt. The business partners teamed up with a tadelakt expert and artisan named Nicholas Holmes to incorporate the stone-like feature all throughout the kitchen.

"It is a little desert chic," he adds of the home's design style. "There's a beautiful microwave or something that's very new and cool, but it's also set against the old."

Kevin Frazier Home Renovation
Kevin Frazier

While all the finishing touches came together in the end, the renovation did come with its fair share of challenges. What Frazier and his business partner thought would take four months ended up snowballing into a two-year project.

"It should have been called 'Desert Impossible,'" he jokes. "We didn't realize that because it's three hours away from Los Angeles, it's really hard to get the workers you need, the materials you need, and then to schedule it all to make it work on a regular basis."

Kevin Frazier Home Renovation
Kevin Frazier

He reveals they were close to abandoning the remodel altogether if not for the help of Johnson's sister, Taren Robinson, who made frequent trips from her home base in Arkansas where she works on her own renovation projects.

"Broderick's sister said, 'Listen, I'm going to come in and help you guys,' and from there everything took off," he explains.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Frazier Home Renovation
Kevin Frazier

Despite its challengers, Frazier says the finished home was well worth all the effort.

He's especially proud of the changes they made in the living room, noting that they put in folding glass doors to highlight the stunning views and tore down the walls to make one open space between the kitchen, dining room and living area.

Kevin Frazier Home Renovation
Kevin Frazier

"The living room — when you open the doors, you can go out and sit on the deck and in the morning the sunrise is spectacular," he explains of his favorite space. "At night, you can sit on that deck and watch a movie."

Perhaps the only better place to kick back is in the pool, where they installed a glass wall so guests can take a dip and take in the desert scenery stretching out for miles around.

Related Articles
HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Sante Fe, NM
HGTV's 2023 Smart Home Is Here! Get a First Look at the Stunning Desert House — Plus, How to Win It
Erin Lichy Hamptons Home
'Real Housewives of New York' Newcomer Erin Lichy Shows Off Her Hamptons Family Home — See Inside!
Debby Ryan and Husband's OH Home in in AD
WATCH: Debby Ryan's Ohio 'Tree Home' Has a Massive Mushroom Mural and a Boxing Ring in the Basement
Adrienne Bailon
WATCH: Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Gives Her 'Tragic' Bathroom and 'Scarface' Tub a Glamorous Makeover
Reese Witherspoon's former Malibu home
Reese Witherspoon's Former Malibu Compound Hits the Market for $8 Million — See Inside!
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Lil Wayne's home for sale. courtesy douglas elliman realty
A Million Here, A Million There! See Inside Lil Wayne's Miami Mansion That Just Sold For $22.5 Million
Michael Imperioli NYC Home
Michael Imperioli's 'Otherworldly' NYC Home Looks Like It Belongs in 'The White Lotus' — See Inside
rachael ray christmas tree
Rachael Ray Shows Off Home Christmas Decor 2 Years After Damaging Fire: 'We're Slowly Rebuilding'
Queer Eye's Bobby Berk's new airbnb
'Queer Eye' 's Bobby Berk Is Now an Airbnb Host — See Inside His Dreamy Desert Property!
Tracy Tutor
'Million Dollar Listing LA' Star Tracy Tutor Reveals Her New Home — and How Her Co-Star Helped Her Buy It
At home with Jamie Chung.
See How Jamie Chung Transformed Her Termite-Infested Deck into a Cozy Backyard Oasis
Greta Garbo's Beverly Hills house now up for sale
Greta Garbo's Former Beverly Hills Estate Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside!
Steve McQueen property for sale
Steve McQueen's Former Malibu Beach House Is for Sale for $17 Million — See Inside!
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
HGTV's 2023 Dream Home Is Here! Get a First Look at the 'Rugged' and 'Moody' House — Plus, How to Win It
Inside Guns N Roses Drummer Matt Sorum's Home
Guns N' Roses Drummer Matt Sorum Shows Off His Palm Springs Dream Home — See Inside!