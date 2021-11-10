This Amazon Shopper-Approved Single Serve Keurig Is Already on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Whether you're the type of Black Friday shopper who prefers to scratch items off your list in pursuit of the perfect gift for friends and family, or the type who shops more for yourself, the most wonderful (shopping) time of the year is right around the corner. And even though Black Friday doesn't officially make its arrival until November 26, retailers are ramping up by releasing deals all month long.
To take on the shopping extravaganza ahead, you're probably going to want to have some caffeinated beverages on your side. Luckily, Amazon pulled through for the occasion by putting one of its best-selling coffee machines from Keurig on sale weeks ahead of Black Friday.
Right now, you can get a Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker — which just so happens to be the overall top seller in the retailer's category of single-serve coffee machines — for 25 percent off in five chic colors. With more than 3,500 five-star reviews left by customers who've already added it to their kitchens and offices, it's clear why the machine is a shopper-favorite.
Buy It! Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker in Poppy Red, $59.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
For starters, at just 5 inches wide, the coffee maker is ideal for kitchens that aren't big on counter space. People love it so much that they're even downsizing from bigger Keurig models. "I ordered this machine to replace the giant one I had before which finally died after years of use," one customer said. "I like this one a lot better because the color is prettier and it doesn't take up so much counter space. I like that it only holds one cup of water at a time. My son had a bad habit of letting the water in the big, black Keurig sit around for a couple of days and then using it. Now I know he can't do that with this machine. It brews a great cup of coffee and seems quieter than my old machine."
The K-Mini is designed with a one-cup reservoir, so to make a cup of coffee you just fill it with the desired amount and brew your beverage anywhere from 6 to 12 ounces. Plus, since it has an auto turn-off feature to help it shut off a minute and a half after your last brew, it saves on electricity drain.
Give yourself an early gift of some pep in your step this Black Friday sales season by snagging the space-saving Amazon shopper-approved Keurig for less.
Buy It! Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker in Oasis, $59.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker in Dusty Rose, $59.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
- This Amazon Shopper-Approved Single Serve Keurig Is Already on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
- Amazon's Best-Selling Christmas Ornaments Are Shatterproof and Pet-Proof, Shoppers Report
- Olivia Wilde, Kaia Gerber, and More Celebs Are Wearing a Throwback Sneaker on Repeat This Fall
- Amazon's Best-Selling Blanket with More Than 83,000 Perfect Ratings Is on Sale for Only $20 Right Now