This Amazon Shopper-Approved Single Serve Keurig Is Already on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

For starters, at just 5 inches wide, the coffee maker is ideal for kitchens that aren't big on counter space. People love it so much that they're even downsizing from bigger Keurig models. "I ordered this machine to replace the giant one I had before which finally died after years of use," one customer said. "I like this one a lot better because the color is prettier and it doesn't take up so much counter space. I like that it only holds one cup of water at a time. My son had a bad habit of letting the water in the big, black Keurig sit around for a couple of days and then using it. Now I know he can't do that with this machine. It brews a great cup of coffee and seems quieter than my old machine."