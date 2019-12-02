The 5 Biggest Keurig Deals You Can Score on Cyber Monday — Up to 45% Off

Image zoom

As I sit here drinking my cup of coffee produced by my Keurig coffee maker, it occurs to me I definitely do not have the latest model of the magical caffeine producer. Luckily for me (and anyone else who is in the same predicament), this year’s Cyber Monday Keurig deals are no small offerings. From major markdowns at Walmart on the best-selling Keurig K-Compact device (a Walmart exclusive) to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales event, which includes 45 percent off the Keurig K-Cafe Latte and Cappuccino Maker, you’ll be sippin’ the best morning brews your coffee-loving heart can take ASAP.

Buy It! Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $40 (orig $59); walmart.com

Whether you’re looking to finally cut that daily Starbucks expense or just really appreciate the luxury of a piping hot cup of joe in your PJs, these Keurig Cyber Monday deals will help you attain what you’re after. The Keurig K200 Plus Series may not be on sale most places (except this refurbished one for just $93), but you can still shop big savings on the Keurig latte maker, K-Compact, K-Select, and more models at Walmart and Amazon below.

Be sure to restock some essential Keurig accessories for less during Cyber Monday, too, like 100% Arabica Donut Shop Coffee Pods, water filter refill cartridges, descaling solution, and the Universal Reusable K-Cup Pod Coffee Filter.

Buy It! Keurig K-Café Single Serve Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker with Espresso Roast Variety Pack K-Cup Pods, 24 Count, $108.99 (orig $197.98); amazon.com

Buy It! K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Rhubarb, $59.99 (orig. $89); walmart.com

Buy It! Keurig K-Café Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker with Dishwasher Safe Milk Frother and Coffee Shot Capability, $98.99 (orig $179.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, $89.99 (orig $99.99); amazon.com

