This Popular Keurig Coffee Maker Is Randomly 45% Off Right Now

With December being one of the biggest shopping months of the year (a.k.a. huge earning potential for companies), you’d think discounts would be few and far between. Popular kitchen appliance brand Keurig, however, is continuing to treat consumers to major markdowns and extended sales on its sought-after coffee makers.

First, Keurig slashed prices in honor of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now, the brand is slashing prices in honor of… the spirit of giving? Let’s go with that because Keurig really is giving us great opportunities to stock up on gifts as well as upgrades to our own homes and morning routines.

The Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker in matte black, for example, is marked down by 45 percent on Amazon, which takes the price down to $79.99 from $145.99.

Buy It! Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, With Strength Control and Hot Water On Demand, $79.99 (orig. $145.99); amazon.com

More than 1,100 Amazon shoppers have reviewed the Keurig coffee maker, and happy customers rave about how easy it is to use and how fast it works. One five-star reviewer said the machine is “fast and reliable,” while another highlighted how light and compact the coffee maker is.

The simple button controls allow you to customize your beverage by size and strength, and the water reservoir can make up to five cups before you have to refill it.

In addition to this popular and convenient coffee maker, Keurig actually still has discounts on a bunch of top-rated devices. You can save over $40 on the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker in multiple colors right now and the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is still on sale for under $70, too.

Shop below for more great deals on Keurig coffee makers, but we warned: We’re not sure how long these extended sales will last. Make sure you’re stocked up on Keurig coffee pods too so you can start brewing as soon as your new kitchen appliance arrives.

Buy It! Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, With Iced Coffee Capability, $129 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, $68.35 with coupon (orig. $79.00); amazon.com

Buy It! Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, Rhubarb, $69.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Keurig K-Latte Coffee Maker with Milk Frother, Compatible with all Single Serve K-Cup Pods, $89 (orig. $99); walmart.com

