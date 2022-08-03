Amazon Shoppers Say This On-Sale Patio Set Is Better Than Their Cushioned and More Expensive Furniture
It's easy to assume that outdoor furniture will never be as good as your indoor accent chairs or sofa, but Amazon shoppers have found another option that proves chilling outside can be just as comfortable. The most recent find worth adding to your cart is the Keter Wicker Patio Set, which shows that looks — or materials, actually — can be deceiving.
Made of plastic, the chairs have surprised customers with how pleasant they are to sit in. Though replacing your hard wooden seats (or nonexistent outdoor chairs) with a more comfortable option is enticing enough as it is, the fact that this set is 40 percent off right now makes it even better. It comes with two chairs and a matching side table that will create an outside corner you won't want to leave.
Buy It! Keter Resin Wicker Patio Furniture Set with Side Table in Whiskey Brown, $101.99 (orig. $169); amazon.com
Think you have to spend a couple hundred for anything remotely stylish to sit in? Try $100. As one shopper put it, the set "looks better than any of the expensive patio furniture I've ever purchased." The sleek shape makes them a good fit for modern patios, but the woven texture means they can work in cottage, coastal, and farmhouse-themed spaces, too.
Even though they aren't built with plush seats, quite a few shoppers who bought these chairs say they're hard to beat. The ergonomic shape and lower positioning make them easy to settle and relax in for hours. One person even admitted that they "like them better than my cushioned patio chairs."
Unexpected summer storms or brutal winters won't be enough to wear these chairs down, either. It's made of weather-resistant resin, so water, moisture, and grime slide right off and it retains its shape. "The first set looks as good as the new set even after sitting in the unforgiving Florida sun for at least four years," wrote another pleased buyer who bought a second set. "My other patio furniture disintegrated in the sun and [heat]!"
Outfit your patio with a set that will not only make time spent outside more comfortable but will also look just as good next season. Pick up the Keter Wicker Patio Set while it's 40 percent off.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- A Hoover Vacuum That Leaves Shoppers 'Appalled by How Much' Mess It Picks Up Is on Sale for $138 at Amazon
- Amazon Shoppers Say This On-Sale Patio Set Is Better Than Their Cushioned and More Expensive Furniture
- Jennifer Lawrence's $790 Wide-Leg Jeans Are the Harbinger of Between-Season Dressing
- 15 Deals on Comfy Bras and Underwear from Nordstrom Rack You Shouldn't Miss Out On — Up to 61% Off