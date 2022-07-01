Shoppers Get 'So Many Compliments' on This Patio Table That Doubles as a Cooler — and It's Almost 40% Off Now
Backyard BBQ enthusiasts and pool party lovers know the value of having practical, durable outdoor furniture. Finding the perfect pieces, though, can sometimes feel like a never-ending process.
Hit pause on your search and check out one outdoor furniture solution Amazon shoppers can't get enough of: Keter's Outdoor Side Table and Cooler, the brown version of which is marked down 38 percent is and now just $62, one of the steepest discounts it's ever had.
Designed to be the ultimate convertible patio furniture, this side table is unassuming at first glance: Place it next to your sitting area to hold plates and drinks. But when the party is getting started, this table can open up to reveal a sizable cooler hidden in the base while the top remains a usable table, raised 10 inches above its original spot.
Buy It! Keter Outdoor Side Table and Cooler, $62.34 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
The cooler base holds up to 40 cans (or an assortment of larger bottles) and is insulated to help keep those drinks cold for 12 hours or more, even on a hot day. When it's time to clean up, a hidden drain at the base makes for easy removal of melted ice.
Made for style-conscious shoppers, this table is chic and simple, fitting in easily with several decor styles and made from a weather-resistant material that won't rust or mold even after taking up residence outside.
Simple to assemble and convert from one use to the other, this "clever" table has become a staple piece for many of the shoppers who've added it to their decks and patios. Several reviewers have said this piece is the talk of their parties; as one noted, "We have received so many compliments on this product and so many people have asked us where we [got] it."
It's easy to be skeptical that one piece of furniture could work so well for multiple purposes. One five-star reviewer called this out, saying, "we were pleasantly surprised… and VERY pleased." They added, "the cooler portion is fairly large and can help when entertaining, allowing you to keep the adult beverages away from the younger kids." Ultimately, this reviewer said it best when they described this handy little table as a "game changer for cocktails on the porch."
Now is the perfect time to upgrade your patio furniture — shop the Keter Convertible Cooler Table for 38 percent off on Amazon while the weather is still party-perfect.
