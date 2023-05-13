Lifestyle Home This 'Spacious' Deck Box Protects Patio Cushions and Gardening Supplies, Pool Toys, and More It’s an Amazon best-seller, too By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 13, 2023 08:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon When spring rolls around we tend to declutter and organize our homes with new pieces as we welcome in the warmer weather. But what about our outdoor spaces? Just like inside your home, organization is key. If you're looking for an easy, inexpensive, and stylish way to make your backyard or patio more organized, Amazon shoppers swear by this storage solution. The Keter Marvel Plus Deck Box has racked up more than 1,200 five-star ratings, and it's a best-seller in its category. It measures 45 inches long, 17 inches wide, and 22 inches tall and can hold up to 71 gallons, so it's ideal for storing items like outdoor pillows and cushions, lawn games, pool toys, gardening supplies, and more. The storage box is made out of weather-resistant resin, so it's built to last and won't peel or rust — meaning you can rest easy knowing that rain won't get inside and ruin your things. Thanks to the set of rollers underneath the base and its built-in handles, it's easy to move around. Plus, it's sturdy enough to use as a bench for sitting on. Amazon Buy It! Keter Marvel Plus Deck Box in Gray, $89.99; amazon.com Amazon Has So Many Deals on Popular Home Organization Products Right Now, and Prices Start at $10 Thousands of customers have reinforced the perfect ratings they've given the "stylish," "spacious," and "easy-to-assemble" container with rave reviews. "I'm very pleased with the quality and durability of this item. We were able to store our cushions and now have extra seating too," one customer wrote. And a shopper who uses the deck box to house their gardening tools and accessories shared that it's "perfect," and added that it "makes the place look neat and tidy and keeps everything dry, safe, and in one place." "This box is exactly what I needed for my back patio! I needed one long enough to store folding chairs, cushions, etc., and this fit the bill," noted a third reviewer. "So far it seems waterproof since it rained heavily the first day I put it outside and everything stayed dry. I love the option to lock the box as well." Check out the Keter Marvel Plus Deck Box for yourself — but don't wait too long to make your purchase, as you won't want to miss out on this sale price. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Top-Selling Amazon Summer Blouses Are All Under $35 Right Now These 11 Outdoor Entertaining Essentials from Amazon Are Summer Must-Haves, and Prices Start at $14 These $95 Bamboo Sheets That 'Keep You Cool All Night Long' Are 55% Off at Amazon Right Now