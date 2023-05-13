This 'Spacious' Deck Box Protects Patio Cushions and Gardening Supplies, Pool Toys, and More

When spring rolls around we tend to declutter and organize our homes with new pieces as we welcome in the warmer weather. But what about our outdoor spaces? Just like inside your home, organization is key. If you're looking for an easy, inexpensive, and stylish way to make your backyard or patio more organized, Amazon shoppers swear by this storage solution.

The Keter Marvel Plus Deck Box has racked up more than 1,200 five-star ratings, and it's a best-seller in its category. It measures 45 inches long, 17 inches wide, and 22 inches tall and can hold up to 71 gallons, so it's ideal for storing items like outdoor pillows and cushions, lawn games, pool toys, gardening supplies, and more.

The storage box is made out of weather-resistant resin, so it's built to last and won't peel or rust — meaning you can rest easy knowing that rain won't get inside and ruin your things. Thanks to the set of rollers underneath the base and its built-in handles, it's easy to move around. Plus, it's sturdy enough to use as a bench for sitting on.

Amazon

Buy It! Keter Marvel Plus Deck Box in Gray, $89.99; amazon.com

Thousands of customers have reinforced the perfect ratings they've given the "stylish," "spacious," and "easy-to-assemble" container with rave reviews. "I'm very pleased with the quality and durability of this item. We were able to store our cushions and now have extra seating too," one customer wrote.

And a shopper who uses the deck box to house their gardening tools and accessories shared that it's "perfect," and added that it "makes the place look neat and tidy and keeps everything dry, safe, and in one place."

"This box is exactly what I needed for my back patio! I needed one long enough to store folding chairs, cushions, etc., and this fit the bill," noted a third reviewer. "So far it seems waterproof since it rained heavily the first day I put it outside and everything stayed dry. I love the option to lock the box as well."

Check out the Keter Marvel Plus Deck Box for yourself — but don't wait too long to make your purchase, as you won't want to miss out on this sale price.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.