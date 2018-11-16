Kenny G Lists His L.A. Farmhouse (with a Recording Studio) for $4 Million: See Inside

James Moss/Home Pix; Inset: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock
Madison Roberts
November 16, 2018 04:32 PM

Kenny G‘s house in L.A. is on the market!

The musician purchased the property in 2007 for $2.85 million, According to Variety. Now, the widely-acclaimed saxophonist has listed his 3,916-square-foot gated farmhouse for $3.995 million with Matt Epstein at Berkshire Hathaway.

The private four-bedroom, three-bathroom abode is perched on a hillside on a 22,000-square-foot lot. Inside, the open floor plan includes a spacious formal living room and a formal dining room, plus a rustic, all-white chef’s kitchen with an eat-in center island.

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Are Selling $5 Million Los Angeles Home One Year After Split

The cozy home featuring four fireplaces, as well as a library, a gym, and a spacious den.

WATCH THIS: Ricky Martin Reveals How He Is Giving Back to His Home Country of Puerto Rico in This Amazing Way

Upstairs, the sprawling master suite is complete with a sitting area, balcony, walk-in closet, and a sauna.

James Moss/Home Pix

The lavish bathroom features a black-and-white marble floor, double sinks and a separate soaking tub.

James Moss/Home Pix
James Moss/Home Pix

RELATED: Robert Redford Lists Picture-Perfect Napa Valley Estate for $7.5 Million—See Inside

James Moss/Home Pix

The outdoor space features a pond, waterfall, pool, spa, and an on-site putting green. In addition to the main house, the grounds are also complete with a one-bedroom guest house with a soundproofed recording studio.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.