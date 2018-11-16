Kenny G Lists His L.A. Farmhouse (with a Recording Studio) for $4 Million: See Inside

Kenny G‘s house in L.A. is on the market!

The musician purchased the property in 2007 for $2.85 million, According to Variety. Now, the widely-acclaimed saxophonist has listed his 3,916-square-foot gated farmhouse for $3.995 million with Matt Epstein at Berkshire Hathaway.

The private four-bedroom, three-bathroom abode is perched on a hillside on a 22,000-square-foot lot. Inside, the open floor plan includes a spacious formal living room and a formal dining room, plus a rustic, all-white chef’s kitchen with an eat-in center island.

The cozy home featuring four fireplaces, as well as a library, a gym, and a spacious den.

Upstairs, the sprawling master suite is complete with a sitting area, balcony, walk-in closet, and a sauna.

The lavish bathroom features a black-and-white marble floor, double sinks and a separate soaking tub.

The outdoor space features a pond, waterfall, pool, spa, and an on-site putting green. In addition to the main house, the grounds are also complete with a one-bedroom guest house with a soundproofed recording studio.