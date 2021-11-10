Max Kennedy and Vicki Strauss Kennedy's 4,100-square foot home boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits atop a 1-3/4 acre property complete with a pool and private tennis court

Kennedy-Owned Estate That Was Once Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Home Selling for $11M

Maxwell "Max" Kennedy and Vicki Strauss Kennedy are selling their Southern California home that once belonged to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

The Pacific Palisades property is on sale for $11 million. Billy Rose and Santiago Arana of The Agency are handling the sale.

The 1-3/4 acre property is nestled on a private country lane between Will Rogers Historic Park and and Rustic Canyon Creek.

Described in the listing as "magical," the home is situated on a one-half mile lane is "dotted with bridges crisscrossing the creek" and hosts 16 other homes.

The lane is also zoned for horses and is close to several hiking and equestrian trails.

The 4,100-square foot home boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, in addition to a private tennis court and pool.

If the new owner is looking for a remodel, a preliminary design from architects Woods + Dangaran is available.

Schwarzenegger sold the mansion after his 2011 divorce from Shriver, but kept the mansion in the family.

Max –– who previously listed the property as a $35,000 a month rental, according to the Modesto Bee –– is the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy

Premiere Of National Geographic's "The Long Road Home" - Red Carpet (L-R) Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2017. | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Max, who is a lawyer and author, and Shriver are cousins; the journalist is the daughter of Robert's sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

Meanwhile, Max's wife Victoria is the daughter of Moe Strausseone one of the founders of Pep Boys.