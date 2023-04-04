The Quietest Vacuum We Tested Is on Sale with Double Discounts at Amazon Right Now

Finding the perfect vacuum for your spring cleaning needs can be tricky, especially if you have nearby neighbors, excitable pets, or sleeping babies to take into consideration. If you're on the hunt for a vacuum that'll effectively clean your home without making a ton of noise, we've found the one for you.

PEOPLE tested over 50 vacuum cleaners in our lab to find the best options for different needs. And right now, the top pick for the quietest vacuum is on sale with double discounts at Amazon.

The Kenmore DS4095 Elite Cordless Stick Vacuum has a brushless motor and reaches a quiet noise level of 65 decibels. In fact, our testers found it "incredibly easy to carry on a conversation while the vacuum sucked up everything in its path."

The vacuum can be used on a variety of surfaces — including hard floors, carpet, and upholstery. It boasts a two-in-one design that, in addition to being able to clean floors, is also convertible for handheld use. The wand is great for cleaning cushions, corners, cars, and other nooks and crannies that could use some sprucing up. Plus, its extra-large dustbin and 40-minute runtime let users clean for longer without needing to take breaks for recharging or emptying.

Our testers also raved about the vacuum's lightweight design, noting that it was easy to maneuver around any obstacle. Weighing in at just 3 pounds, the cordless vacuum blows the clunky, heavy cleaners of yesteryear out of the water. It can easily be carried up and down stairs, from room to room, and even hung on a wall (with its included wall mount). Its swiveling head and LED headlights are just bonuses for tackling the messes around your house.

So go ahead — blast some tunes or leave the TV unpaused while you clean any of the many dusty, dirty, or pet hair-riddled areas of your home.

Grab the Kenmore DS4095 Elite Cordless Stick Vacuum while it's on sale with double discounts at Amazon. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checkout to receive the full $50 discount.

