This 'Lightweight' Stick Vacuum That 'Gets the Job Done' Is on Sale at Amazon Today

“I own an animal healthcare office, so I’m using it between patients for a quick clean up of hair”

By Amy Schulman
Published on January 26, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kenmore DS4065 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Photo: People / Michelle Barnes

If you've been on the hunt for a vacuum cleaner that's lightweight, trusty, and comes with extra attachments, look no further than the Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum, which is currently on sale at Amazon.

The stick vacuum is complete with two speeds that can hit up to 8,000 pascals of suction power, easily picking up dirt, debris, and dust from hard floors, carpets, and upholstery. Weighing just under 5 pounds, the device is easy to carry from room to room and lift above your head to reach curtains. It's even equipped with a HEPA filtration system that captures up to 99.97 percent of dirt and debris as teeny as 0.3 microns, so you'll find it easier to breathe indoors while you clean.

Users can transform the vacuum into a handheld device as well, and it comes with a two-in-one dusting brush and crevice tool, giving you the opportunity to reach between couch cushions and squeeze into hard-to-reach areas. Thanks to the low-profile design, you'll also be able to more readily reach underneath the bed and couch, cleaning places you otherwise would have struggled to reach. Once fully charged, the vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes at a time.

Kenmore DS4065 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Buy It! Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum, with reviewers calling it "lightweight" and noting that they "actually enjoy vacuuming" while using it. One user said, "It got my place clean in no time," while another maintained: "The price beats a Dyson any day… and it works just as well as [its] handheld."

A third user put it simply: "I love this little vacuum. It is comfortable to hold, lightweight, and gets the job done." They also explained, "I own an animal healthcare office, so I'm using it between patients for a quick clean up of hair." They finished off by saying, "I like that you don't have to keep holding the trigger to keep it running like you do with the equivalent Dyson vacuum."

Head to Amazon to get the Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum while it's $30 off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Organizational Roundup Tout
The Organizing Products Shoppers Trust for Tidy Homes Come from This Under-the-Radar Amazon Section
YONDER 750 ML / 25 OZ WATER BOTTLE
It's Official: I'm Taking This Ultra-Lightweight Water Bottle with Me Every Time I Step Outside Now
Sunnote Space Heater Indoor Use Electric Portable Ceramic
Amazon Shoppers Call This Space Heater a 'Little Beast,' and It's 34% Off Today
Related Articles
Amazon Organizational Roundup Tout
The Organizing Products Shoppers Trust for Tidy Homes Come from This Under-the-Radar Amazon Section
Sunnote Space Heater Indoor Use Electric Portable Ceramic
Amazon Shoppers Call This Space Heater a 'Little Beast,' and It's 34% Off Today
Linenspa Pillow Standard Size Set of 2
These 'Soft Yet Supportive' Pillows with Over 10,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for Just $15 Right Now
iwoly C150 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Rechargeable
This Stick Vacuum Is the 'Best Purchase' of the Year, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale
Wayfair Organization Under $40 Tout
Wayfair Has Organization Solutions for Every Room in Your Home — and Prices Start at Just $10
Owner of Hype House Sues Influencers for Damages, thomas petrou
Hype House Landlord Files Lawsuit to Recoup Over $300K in Damages Allegedly Caused By Influencers
Customer-Loved Cozy Night in Roundup
Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of These Cozy Winter Home Goods That Are All on Sale Right Now
DECOMOMO Storage Bins
Thousands of Shoppers Swear by These Fabric Storage Bins to Keep Their Homes Organized — and They're on Sale
Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket Queen Size Turquoise
Deal Alert! This Fleece Blanket That's as 'Soft as a Kitten' Is Up to 52% Off at Amazon
Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine
Pet Owners Are Impressed with How This Carpet Cleaner Transforms Their Floors 'Back to New' — and It's 42% Off
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by How Much Dirt This Cordless Vacuum Picks Up, and It's on Sale with Double Discounts
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Shark Robot Vacuum the 'Perfect Addition' to Any Home — and It's 40% Off
90L Under Bed Storage Containers
These Under-the-Bed Containers That 'Help Eliminate Clutter' Are Just $6 Apiece at Amazon
Shark S1000 Steam Mop
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Steam Mop to Clean 'Months of Buildup' Off Their Floors — and It's on Sale
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
I Have 5 Pets, and This Robot Vacuum Is the One Thing I Wish I Would Have Purchased Years Ago
SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Pad
This Cooling Mattress Pad Feels 'Like Sleeping on a New Bed,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's 44% Off