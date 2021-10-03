Shoppers Say This $140 Self-Propelling Vacuum 'Pulls Itself Forward' with Ease, and It's on Sale

The 200-watt vacuum uses not one, but two motors to deliver "tremendous suction power" over multiple flooring types, from tile to shaggy carpet. It's so powerful, reviewers say they don't even have to push it while vacuuming — it actually propels itself forward. The intuitive sensor also alerts it to the kind of surface it's cleaning, which means the brushroll will get to work over rugs and carpets for an extra dose of clean. And shoppers swear it pulls debris out of their carpeting that was "buried in there for a while."