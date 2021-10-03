Shoppers Say This $140 Self-Propelling Vacuum 'Pulls Itself Forward' with Ease, and It's on Sale
Every once in a while, a vacuum cleaner comes along that makes you wonder, "How did I ever live without this?" It's a question many Amazon shoppers ask themselves after buying the extremely powerful and lightweight Kenmore AllergenSeal Bagless Upright Vacuum. And bonus: It's designed with a HEPA filter to give you clean air, too. Get it on sale for $140 with a hidden coupon.
The 200-watt vacuum uses not one, but two motors to deliver "tremendous suction power" over multiple flooring types, from tile to shaggy carpet. It's so powerful, reviewers say they don't even have to push it while vacuuming — it actually propels itself forward. The intuitive sensor also alerts it to the kind of surface it's cleaning, which means the brushroll will get to work over rugs and carpets for an extra dose of clean. And shoppers swear it pulls debris out of their carpeting that was "buried in there for a while."
Buy It! Kenmore AllergenSeal Bagless Upright Vacuum, $139.98 with coupon (orig. $149.98); amazon.com
In addition to its incredible power, the Kenmore vacuum is also outfitted with tons of smart features like LED headlights that illuminate hard-to-see debris like pet hair and dust. It also comes with two handy tools that attach onto the 10-foot hose to clean ceiling corners and upholstered furniture. Plus, it's designed with a smooth swivel design to get around furniture and sleeping pets effortlessly.
The HEPA-filter vacuum cleaner traps up to 99.97 percent of dust, dander, and other small pollutants inside, so you won't breathe them in after suctioning. Plus, the bagless, 2-liter dust cup is also ideal for cleaning the whole house without emptying it multiple times. And because it weighs just under 14 pounds, it's a breeze to take up and down the stairs.
Multiple Amazon shoppers call the popular vacuum cleaner a "must-have," especially at its affordable price. It's no wonder the HEPA vacuum cleaner has over 2,700 five-star ratings from reviewers who are "blown away."
"I must say that I am super impressed at this vacuum's ability," writes one Amazon shopper. "It swivels very well, it pulls itself forward — almost like being pulled by a dog, the suction is powerful and easy to control. I cleaned my steps with the attachment with no problem and it cleaned beautifully!"
"Hold on to this thing: It's nearly self-propelled! The combination of the powerful brush and the insane suction actually fluffed my Berber carpet," writes another. "This Kenmore was able to not only extract more dirt and hair, but pull the carpet up and make it softer… It is by far the best vacuum I have ever operated."
It's time to upgrade your cleaning tools with the "versatile and powerful" Kenmore AllergenSeal vacuum. Shop it with the hidden coupon now.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Shoppers Say This $140 Self-Propelling Vacuum 'Pulls Itself Forward' with Ease, and It's on Sale
- This Under-the-Radar Sale Has Designer Clothing, Shoes, and Handbags for Way Less
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Pet Blanket Is So Soft, They Want One for Themselves — and It's on Sale for Just $6
- Amazon's New Deals Are Here — Including 'Ridiculously Comfy' Pillows with 101,000 Five-Star Ratings for $32