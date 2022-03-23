Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Gets Their Carpets Cleaner Than a Dyson, and It's More Than $100 Off Right Now
As satisfying as it is to have a home free of dirt and grime, it's often far less enjoyable to do the work needed to get the place looking spiffy — especially when it comes to vacuuming. Guiding an upright vacuum cleaner across each room can be tiresome and difficult, which is why robot vacuums that put in the effort for you can be such life-savers. And one of the best on the market, the Kenmore 31510 robot vacuum, is currently on sale at Amazon, 42 percent off its regular price, to be exact.
With up to 120 minutes of runtime and 1,800 Pa (or pascals, a measurement of suction strength) of power, the user-loved device is a must-have for anyone looking to get a tidy home without breaking a sweat. It features three different speed controls and four cleaning modes (auto, spot, edge, and manual), so you can set the vacuum to the specific needs of each area. And trust us, you'll want to use it in each and every room, as the cleaner can handle everything from carpet to hardwood to tile with total, efficient ease. Plus, the vacuum comes with cleaning brushes, dust bins, extra filters, and more.
Even more, the device is voice-controlled, meaning you can use your Alexa or Google Home to not only manage it as it's working, but schedule cleanings in advance, too. There are also anti-bump and anti-cliff sensors, which detect when the vacuum is nearing a tricky roadblock or getting dangerously close to the edge of a stair. And when the cleaning is all done, the robot vacuum automatically returns to its charging dock and begins loading up on juice for its next use.
Amazon shoppers can't get enough of the vacuum, praising its extra-long battery life, relaxing lack of noise, and ability to erase all traces of pet hair from the floor. Several reviewers have even deemed the product superior to a number of pricier robot vacuums on the market, with one customer sharing that the Kenmore model is "much lighter and quieter" than an iRobot Roomba they had and another shopper saying, "my carpet looks cleaner than after Dyson."
Powerful, easy to use, and more than $100 off right now, the robot vacuum from Kenmore is everything you could want out of a smart cleaning tool. Now, if only it could also prevent the dust and dirt from accumulating in the first place…
