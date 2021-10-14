WATCH: Kendra Wilkinson Tackles the World of Real Estate in New Series Kendra Sells Hollywood

"I used to make so much money just stepping into a club, but those days are over. Single mom hustle, that's what it's about," the Girls Next Door alum says in the show, coming November 17 to Discovery+

Kendra Wilkinson is stepping into a brand new role as a real estate agent at one of the country's top brokerages — and sharing all her ups and downs along the way on a new reality series.

The Girls Next Door alum, 36, is starring in her own real estate reality show titled Kendra Sells Hollywood, set to begin streaming on Discovery+ November 17. The six-part docuseries follows the single mom of two as she joins the high-profile team at Douglas Elliman in Los Angeles

PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at the show's trailer, above, which gives a taste of all the humor, hustle and drama.

"Here I am, about to become a real estate agent!" the former Playboy model says with a laugh to begin the clip. "I used to make so much money just stepping into a club, but those days are over."

Wilkinson makes clear that she's starting her new career in order to give her kids the best, saying, "Single mom hustle, that's what it's about."

She shares daughter Alijah, 7, and son Hank IV, 11, with her ex-husband, former NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2018.

The Kendra on Top star has some rocky moments — like trying to push open a glass window frame she thinks is her new office's door and hosting a less-than-perfect first showing, leading some of her superiors to doubt her abilities — but Wilkinson is determined to prove herself.

"So many people gave up on me," she says, remembering doubters that told her, "'You're just a D-lister coming from the Playboy world. So cliché.'"

Despite an uphill battle — and a few shed tears — Wilkinson says she's not settling for anything less than total success in her new venture: "I want to be in control of my narrative. I want to be in charge of my life, to really make my kids proud," she says.

"Failure's not an option right now," she adds.

In June 2020, Wilkinson shared with fans that she had passed her real estate exam, just two weeks after celebrating her 35th birthday.

"What I've been working on during quarantine finally paid off by passing my California real estate exam on the first try," she announced on Instagram at the time, before thanking her kids for their support.

"Was so nervous I couldn't even sleep one minute but I did it and now I can breathe and celebrate my hard work," she added.

PEOPLE exclusively announced that Kendra Sells Hollywood had been greenlit in July.

"I've been on TV, on magazine covers and shared all of the ups and downs of my personal life with my fans," Wilkinson said in a press release at the time. "Now people can follow along on my newest adventure as a real estate agent. This 'girl next door' is ready to compete with the big guns!"