WATCH: Kendra Wilkinson Worries About Showing Her First House: 'I'm Not Ready for This'

Kendra Wilkinson is taking a big step in her real estate career — showing her first house on her own.

In an exclusive clip from her new Discovery+ series Kendra Sells Hollywood, the former Girls Next Door star is asked to do a last-minute showing without any help.

"Oh my gosh. I'm not ready for this. I've never shown a house before, alone," she reveals.

"Look I know we left things over at the staging house a bit tense but if you can pull this off, Kendra," explained Ernie Carswell, her co-star and luxury real estate agent. "I owe you."

Wilkinson soon realizes that she will need to figure out a way to do the showing and watch her children — son Hank Jr., 11, and daughter Alijah, 7, whom she shares with her ex husband, retired NFL player Hank Baskett — at the same time.

"I have my kids in the car, like we are just coming out of school. No babysitter, like how is this going to work? Am I allowed to bring kids to showing? I have no idea. Honestly, no idea," the former Playboy model shares in a confessional. "But, I can't let Ernie down right now. This is like do or die right now."

Wilkinson then admits she wants to do everything she can do impress the buyer and build her resume as a real estate agent, but she worries about what potential homeowners will think her.

"Oh my god! What is the buyer going to think? Oh my god. I've never shown a house alone before you guys. It's all up to me to make this work," the reality star reveals to her kids in the car.

Alijah knows just what to say to take the pressure off her mom.

"Mom actually you won't be alone," her daughter reminds her. "You'll be with us."