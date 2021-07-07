"This 'girl next door' is ready to compete with the big guns!" the former Kendra on Top star said of the upcoming series, titled Kendra Sells Hollywood

Kendra Wilkinson to Star in New Reality Show Following Her Journey Selling L.A. Real Estate

Just call her the realtor next door!

Fans may have fallen in love with Kendra Wilkinson during her time in the Playboy Mansion, but now she's ready to open the doors on her new career: selling mansions in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Kendra on Top alum and mom of two, 36, recently became a part of the L.A. real estate world after joining the high-profile team at Douglas Elliman — and Discovery+ has been there to document her journey as a first-time agent every step of the way. A six-part docuseries following her experience, called Kendra Sells Hollywood, will air on the streaming service in fall 2021, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

"I've been on TV, on magazine covers and shared all of the ups and downs of my personal life with my fans," Wilkinson said in a press release. "Now people can follow along on my newest adventure as a real estate agent. This 'girl next door' is ready to compete with the big guns!"

In June 2020, Wilkinson shared with fans that she had passed her real estate exam, just two weeks after celebrating her 35th birthday.

Disney On Ice Presents "Dare To Dream" Credit: Phillip Faraone/WireImage

"What I've been working on during quarantine finally paid off by passing my California real estate exam on the first try," she announced on Instagram at the time, before thanking her kids, son Hank IV, 11, and daughter Alijah Mary, 7, for their support.

"Was so nervous I couldn't even sleep one minute but I did it and now I can breathe and celebrate my hard work," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause Will Recount Her 'Crazy Life Journey' in Her First Book Under Construction

Kendra Sells Hollywood will let fans watch as the former model uses her signature humor and determination to put that real estate license to good use — no small task for a first-time agent in the competitive L.A. market.

"We've enjoyed watching Kendra for years and we're certain that her fun, positive vibe and adventurous, 'let-me-at it' spirit will inspire the best stories in real estate," said Jane Latman, president of HGTV (whose team also oversees home content for Discovery+) in a press release. "Her resilience, savvy and strength is inspiring and, like her millions of social media followers, we'll be watching and rooting for her as she takes on her latest challenge in Kendra Sells Hollywood."