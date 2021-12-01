Kendra Wilkinson Sells First California Listing as Real Estate Agent: Take a Look Inside
The 36-year-old former Girls Next Door star's new Discovery+ series Kendra Sells Hollywood airs Wednesday
Kendra Wilkinson has sold her first listing after becoming a real estate agent.
She recently spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about her first listing and new career path.
"After almost a year of learning the ins and outs of the real estate business and going through a tough trial and error period, the hard work is finally paying off with my first listing right before the holidays. I am honored to be listing this pedigreed home with my mentor Ernie Carswell by my side," she told PEOPLE in an email interview about the property.
The 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is situated near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles, California.
It sits on a half acre up a long driveway above the street and is a mix of both traditional Spanish and modern home design, according to a news release.
"The property is absolutely breathtaking! It is the perfect blend of Spanish Colonial infused with old Hollywood charm. From the moment you walk in, you instantly feel the nature around you – it's calming and magical," she said. "The size is perfect for entertaining or you can make your own private get away."
Wilkinson admitted that despite celebrating her first listing she still has a lot to learn about the real estate world.
"Every day I wake up there is something to learn, whether it's about my new career or about myself," she said. "I'm learning that it's about focusing on the small wins and that mistakes are meant to be a part of it to teach me how to improve and grow."
The news release touted the home's Talavera and Saltillo tiles, wrought iron details and hardwood floors, and added that the front patio includes a spa for six and room for outdoor dining.
Wilkinson mom to daughter Alijah Mary, 7, and 11-year-old son Hank Jr., who she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett.
"Balancing work and kids is hard work but I'm 36 now, not 19 — the girl you saw dancing around on the tables — anymore ... I have a different mind frame," said Wilkinson in an exclusive clip of the show. "I want to respect myself. I want to love myself. I want to take care of my two kids. I want to be a little bit more disciplined."