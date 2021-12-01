Kendra Wilkinson Sells First California Listing as Real Estate Agent: Take a Look Inside

Kendra Wilkinson has sold her first listing after becoming a real estate agent.

The 36-year-old former Girls Next Door star's new Discovery+ series Kendra Sells Hollywood airs Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She recently spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about her first listing and new career path.

"After almost a year of learning the ins and outs of the real estate business and going through a tough trial and error period, the hard work is finally paying off with my first listing right before the holidays. I am honored to be listing this pedigreed home with my mentor Ernie Carswell by my side," she told PEOPLE in an email interview about the property.

The 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is situated near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles, California.

It sits on a half acre up a long driveway above the street and is a mix of both traditional Spanish and modern home design, according to a news release.

kendra wilkinson hgtv sold home Credit: Noel Kleinman

kendra wilkinson sold hgtv home Credit: cr: Anthony Barcelo https://app.asana.com/0/1135954362417873/1201452364683759

"The property is absolutely breathtaking! It is the perfect blend of Spanish Colonial infused with old Hollywood charm. From the moment you walk in, you instantly feel the nature around you – it's calming and magical," she said. "The size is perfect for entertaining or you can make your own private get away."

kendra sold hgtv home Credit: Anthony Barcelo

Wilkinson admitted that despite celebrating her first listing she still has a lot to learn about the real estate world.

"Every day I wake up there is something to learn, whether it's about my new career or about myself," she said. "I'm learning that it's about focusing on the small wins and that mistakes are meant to be a part of it to teach me how to improve and grow."

The news release touted the home's Talavera and Saltillo tiles, wrought iron details and hardwood floors, and added that the front patio includes a spa for six and room for outdoor dining.

kendra wilkinson hgtv sold home Credit: Anthony Barcelo

Wilkinson mom to daughter Alijah Mary, 7, and 11-year-old son Hank Jr., who she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett.