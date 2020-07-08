Kendra Wilkinson Hired as Real Estate Agent by RHOBH's Kyle Richard's Husband Mauricio Umansky

The reality star shared the news that she passed her real estate exam in June

Reality television worlds are colliding.

Wilkinson shared a screenshot of an Instagram comment from Umansky's official account that read, "Welcome to the agency." She added an array of text and stickers to the image, writing, "So excited to join The Agency!! Let's gooooo!!" and "My new boss" alongside fire, house, and champagne glass emojis.

The reality star shared the image on Twitter as well, captioning the post "😝✅ #timetoWERK @TheAgencyRE"

Umansky's high-end Los Angeles firm also has ties to another real estate reality series: Million Dollar Listing LA. Two of his agents, James Harris and David Parnes, appear on the Bravo show.

In June, Wilkinson shared the news that she passed her real estate exam with a series of Instagram shots.

“What I’ve been working on during quarantine finally paid off by passing my California real estate exam on the first try,” she announced on Instagram, before thanking her kids, son Hank IV, 10, and daughter Alijah Mary, 6, for their support.

She added, "Was so nervous I couldn’t even sleep one minute but I did it and now I can breathe and celebrate my hard work."

Wilkinson shared her good news alongside a photograph that appeared to show the star sitting nervously outside of the California Bureau of Real Estate Examination Center, as well as the congratulatory letter she was sent after passing the test.

Also in June, Umansky and Richards relisted the California mansion they put up for sale after moving out almost three years ago.

They've been renting out the property in the interim, but the couple are now offering it to purchase again with a lower price tag: $5.95 million.

